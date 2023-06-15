Boxer Puppy Placed in 'Air Jail' for Biting Owner Leaves Internet Howling

Young puppies who still haven't completed their training can be very naughty, and as a pet parent, it's your duty to teach your dog manners. A dog owner has gone viral after sharing his "air jail" method to punish his puppy after erratic behaviors.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Monday under the username Uservxjduxxhhs, the man can be seen holding his puppy, a young boxer, up in one hand, keeping him suspended in the air, after he misbehaved and tried to bite him.

The post, which has since been reshared 20,000 times, comes with a caption that says: "biting= air jail." Followed by: "Don't do the crime if you can't do the time."

Stock image of a boxer puppy. A dog owner has gone viral after sharing an "air jail" tip to discipline the puppy. Getty Images

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), mouthing is usually normal behavior among puppies. Sometimes it can be an attempt to express their fears and frustrations.

Puppies love chewing and investigating objects. They use their mouth not only to play but also to explore the world around them and learn.

"It's important to help your puppy learn to curb his mouthy behavior. When you play with your puppy, let him mouth on your hands. Continue to play until he bites especially hard. When he does, immediately give a high-pitched yelp, as if you're hurt, and let your hand go limp. This should startle your puppy and cause him to stop mouthing you, at least momentarily," the ASPCA website states.

The TikTok video quickly gained popularity on social media, so far receiving over 8.8 million views and 1.8 million likes on the platform.

One user, Amos-cinderpaynelol, commented: "My dog tries to swim in air jail." And mobbinmilkgoblin said: "Could this work with my great dane?" Luxurious_white_diamond added: "My cat will still bite in air jail."

Gibby wrote: "My dog is 80 pounds and still goes in air jail." And Yëats adoptive son said: "My boxer is starting to get too big to be in air jail." Leila joked: "The beginning of his villain era." And Stinky added: "My basset hound is too heavy or he would be in air jail AS I WRITE THIS."

And Pxzuke.e said: "Thank god I'm not the only one who does that." Dawnis wrote: "If only I could do that with my 100-pound boy." And Éspidermain added: "I hold my kitten like I'm showing how long a fish is sideways and then he just accepts defeat."

Newsweek reached out to Uservxjduxxhhs via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

