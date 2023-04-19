Boxer Thinks Brother's New Bedroom Is for Him in Cute Clip: 'Tail Wagging'

A dog called Bruno has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him caught sleeping in his brother's new room went viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner, under the username Babyarthurandboxerbruno. The boxer can be seen sleeping in his little brother's new room, waving his tail as he enjoys a nap on the bed.

The clip comes with a caption that reads: "We did our son a new bedroom and the dog assumed it was for him." This is followed by: "The tail wagging at the end is muggy."

Stock images of a little boy's new room and (inset top right) of a boxer laying on a bed. A dog of the same breed claiming his little brother's new bedroom has melted hearts all over the internet. Getty Images

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, whether or not your dog can sleep on your bed depends on both his health conditions and yours.

The VCA website states: "Some people are specifically allergic to dogs. Prolonged close contact with dogs exposes them to pet dander and may result in respiratory symptoms. But even people who do not have pet allergies can suffer increased allergic symptoms when co-sleeping with their dog.

"When dogs are outside, dust and pollen cling to their fur and can exacerbate human allergies," the website adds. "They may leave that dander, pollen, and dust on the bed coverings, so the allergic effects linger long after a dog leaves the bedroom."

If you suffer from this but still want your dog to sleep near you, VCA suggests wiping your dog with a damp towel before he comes inside. It is a good daily routine to decrease the amount of outdoor pollen and dust carried inside. The VCA experts also suggest bathing your dog and using HEPA [high-efficiency particulate air] filters in your home.

However, dogs can also carry certain intestinal parasites, fleas, and ticks, which are known to cause human illnesses. Sleeping with your dog increases your exposure to these parasites and vector-borne diseases. In this case, your veterinarian can prescribe broad-spectrum parasite control to protect both your pet and you from such illnesses.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 520,200 views and 95,000 likes.

One user, Kywildcats73, commented: "Welp, looks like ur son gets the next one ..this one is claimed." And Natalie wrote: "I like that you call your dog son. You did an excellent job with his room, he looks so comfortable and happy." Jeremy Jones added: "Looks like your son needs a new room tbh."

Boots_n_heels posted: "Tell me your dog has a great life without telling me." User kierstan122019 wrote: "Please don't tell him it was not made for him. I don't want to see that sweet tail stop wagging." Jack added: "don't you dare take the doggo's room!"

Another user, Benjamin Graham855, commented: "Make it a bunk bed. It looks like the bottom bunk is already claimed." Lalainer posted: "Wagging of tail, seal of approval Hoomans." Mags added: "It's a Boxer thing. My babies think my bed belongs to them too!"

Catie commented: "oops gotta get your son a new room, this one is claimed." User paopassan wrote: "Teach your son to share."

Newsweek reached out to Babyarthurandboxerbruno via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

