Boy, 7, 'Traumatized' After Accidentally Shooting 9-Year-Old Sister Dead

A boy who shot his older sister to death on Mother's Day as he played with a gun he found has been left "traumatized" by the accidental killing, the siblings' mother has said.

A family friend, who allegedly owned the gun, was arrested after nine-year-old Maaliyah Williamson died at the hands of her seven-year-old brother on Sunday in Walker Homes, a neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee. The boy's family is now reportedly urgently seeking therapy for the child, while Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating James Bowen, who faces a string of charges over the incident.

Children are often the victims of gun crimes whether deliberately, such as during school shootings, or accidentally in their homes by poorly-secured weapons. A report last year revealed that more American children were shot dead than police officers in the line of duty within the first five months of 2022.

Officers from MPD raced to the scene on Biscayne Road after receiving reports of the shooting at 3:05 p.m. They found the girl lying critically injured and unresponsive on the ground next to a car outside her home. The children had allegedly been playing in Bowen's car when the boy, whose name has not been made public, found a gun in the glove box. The pair were playing together when he pulled the trigger and accidentally killed his sister, police say.

Police are investigating after a seven-year-old boy fatally shot his nine-year-old sister as the pair played with a gun they found. Pictured: An archive image of police tape sealing off a crime scene. Larry W. Smith/Getty Images

Bowen is currently held on a $10,000 bond at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Complex, according to the Memphis daily The Commercial Appeal. Newsweek has reached out to MPD for further information and comment.

Maaliyah was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital where she died later that day.

Bowen, 53, was charged with criminally negligent homicide, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and aggravated child abuse, according to court documents seen by local news channel FOX13.

Mom Christina Williamson paid tribute to Maaliyah, describing her as a happy and energetic child, who loved cheerleading and enjoyed school so much that she had a perfect attendance record at Ford Elementary. The mom said she is trying to arrange therapy for her son who has been left bereft.

Maaliyah's mother told FOX13 she was unaware he was a felon and did not know he carried a gun. She said Bowen was a close friend who spent a lot of time with her family. She understands he will have to face the legal consequences of the tragedy, but added that she has compassion for him too, the news station revealed.

Williamson was in such pain she could barely say her daughter's name as she tried to answer the reporter's questions. She told him she was enduring "the worst feeling ever" that she wouldn't "wish on nobody." Describing the accident, she said: "I heard a pop and everybody ran out. I just see my baby slumped over." The impact on her son had been hard to watch, she said, adding: "He's terrified himself. My baby is traumatized[...] He cries. He's got a teddy bear that he holds; he says that's his sister. He holds the teddy bear so tight. I'm not blaming my baby. He did nothing wrong."

A fundraising appeal was set up to help cover the cost of Maaliyah's funeral. A post on the GoFundMe website reads: "Thanks for all the support and we all appreciate everyone's prayers and condolences through this hard time. We can't explain the emotions and feelings that we are going through. It was a tragic accident yesterday I wouldn't wish on any Mother. Especially on Mother's Day, I lost my 9 year old daughter on yesterday. Anything will help in this matter to support my daughter. Again thank you for all the support."

As of Tuesday morning, the site had raised just over $825 of its $3,000 target.