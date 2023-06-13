Boyfriend's Reason for Ruining Partner's Meal Slammed: 'Refused To Pay'

A man has been criticized online for 'ruining' his partner's dinner, after which his food blogger girlfriend refused to pay for his food. The man's girlfriend has received numerous messages of support after detailing the dispute in a now-viral Reddit post.

"I have an Instagram account dedicated to photos and short videos of food from local restaurants in my city. I don't turn meals into a whole photoshoot production when I go out, but I like to snap a few photos of everything as it comes out," the woman wrote online.

Web Tribunal in March said there were "more than 600 million blogs out of 1.9 billion websites in the world. Their authors account for over 6 million blog posts daily, or over 2.5 billion annually." With all that content out there, it may not be surprising to find out that only a quarter of food bloggers in 2021 made a full-time living off of their blog, according to Semrush.

"It's just a hobby for me but I have made friends with some other bloggers and we like to go out and get pics together and try new restaurants. I prefer doing this with my foodie girls because my boyfriend HATES it, and will go out of his way to take a big bite of food or mess up his plate with his fork before I can snap any pics," she added.

The Redditor went on to reveal that she'd been struggling financially recently due to medical bills, and because of that, her only opportunities for a fancy meal out are now infrequent dates with her boyfriend. The woman then explained that her boyfriend has still been no more supportive of her blogging ambitions. The clashing personalities came to a head at a weekend dinner date.

"I had to sit him down and have a conversation with him, and I told him I was gonna take pics of my own food when we went out and could he please just not be immature about it," the woman wrote.

"On Sunday was my turn to pay, and he let me take a pic of the appetizer with minimal fussing, but then when the entrees came out, I went to snap a pic of his and he messed it up with his fork. Then he reached over and stirred up MY pasta to also ruin the photo of my own meal! I was so pissed off by that that I refused to pay his half at the end of the meal," the woman added.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it had been shared on the social media platform on May 23 by u/CapitalMess100, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 93 percent of the users who engaged with it. Over 3,900 Redditors have shared their anger at the man's behavior in the comments section below the post.

"Why are you even dating someone who clearly has no respect for you or your hobbies? Dump this a******," one user wrote.

Another brought up the fact that he ordered a cocktail that he couldn't otherwise afford.

"Also the fact that he said 'I wouldn't have gotten a cocktail if I had to spend my own money' - like, if she's got medical bills, maybe don't waste HER money either. I hope she dumps him," another user added.

Expert Opinon: Unacceptable

Psychotherapist Dr. Avigail Lev is the director of the Bay Area CBT Center, a psychological clinic that specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). The psychological expert, who divides her time between her offices in New York and California, shared her perspective on the situation with Newsweek.

"This woman needs to assess their relationship and why they are involved with someone who undermines them and sabotages their success," Dr. Lev told Newsweek.

"They need to learn assertiveness skills including nonviolent communication, setting boundaries and limits, giving self-care consequences, and overcoming codependency," she added.

Relationship expert Bethany Nicole agrees with Dr. Lev. The Los Angeles-based author and relationship writer told Newsweek: "The woman's boyfriend should be working on his communication skills. The immature behavior is not acceptable in grownup relationships, sorry buddy! So, moving forward, encouraging him to express his opinions, thoughts, and feelings—before it gets to messing up someone's meal—needs to be encouraged and quite frankly insisted upon. Line in the sand on the behavior, encouragement of the communication."

The author cites the root cause of the problem as being the man's unsupportive attitude toward his girlfriend's hobbies.

"He's actually going out of his way to wreck them," Nicole went on to say.

"Our partners don't have to be our go-to guy or girl about every single hobby or interest, but they do need to be respectful of them. I like to encourage my clients to ask for more than the bare minimum. As in, expect the best: a partner who is supportive of their interests, hobbies, careers, and more.

"There are enough critics in the rest of the world, why have one in your very own relationship?" she added.

