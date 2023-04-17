Brandon Johnson's Response to Chicago 'Teen Takeover' Condemned: 'Disaster'

Chicago Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson's response to the chaos that erupted in the downtown area over the weekend has sparked criticism from conservatives.

Hundreds of young people descended on the Millennium Park area for a "Teen Takeover" event on Saturday night. Videos posted on social media showed teenagers fighting in the streets, jumping on the roof of a bus, breaking into vehicles and setting them on fire.

Two boys—aged 16 and 17—who were standing in a crowd the 100 block of East Washington Street were wounded when shots were fired at around 9 p.m., Chicago police said. The 16-year was shot in the right arm, while the 17-year was shot in the left leg.

Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in a fair condition, police said. No one is in custody in connection with that shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

Fifteen people—nine adults and six juveniles—were arrested in connection with the "reckless and disruptive behavior" seen on Saturday night, a police spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek.

Most were charged with reckless conduct, the spokesperson said. A 16-year-old was charged with the unlawful use of a weapon, while another adult and juvenile were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Johnson, a progressive Democrat who won Chicago's mayoral race earlier this month, issued a statement on Sunday responding to the unrest.

"In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."

Johnson added: "Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors."

He said that is one aspect of his "comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone." Newsweek has contacted Johnson's team for further comment via email.

Brandon Johnson speaks after being projected winner as mayor on April 4, 2023, in Chicago. His response to the chaos that erupted in the downtown area over the weekend has sparked criticism from conservatives. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Some conservatives and Twitter users condemned Johnson's response.

"Incredible statement to those who saw the videos of violence and destruction. "Don't demonize youth," for a little pop-up riot. It's actually YOUR fault they did this," wrote Mike Cernovich, a controversial conservative commentator.

"Chicago is so screwed," tweeted Collin Rugg, co-owner of the conservative commentary outlet Trending Politics.

Mark Mendlovitz wrote: "Brandon Johnson doesn't want to demonize the "youth" who vandalized Chicago last night. Bless his heart!"

"This is a disaster of an administration and this guy hasn't even started yet," tweeted Dave Van de Walle.

However, others defended Johnson's response.

"Imagine being a conservative with such a hard-on for a police state that you can't handle the nuance in this response," wrote Alex Jewell. "You CAN condemn events while being cognizant of root socioeconomic causes and conditions, because you care about solutions."

Raymond Chang, a pastor and president of the Asian American Christian Collaborative, wrote: "This is the right way to address things like this. You don't have to condone bad behavior, but you can also look beyond the behavior to the forces that shape that behavior and what could be done further up the river."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also released a statement, noting that many of the young people who gathered were there to have a good time and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather, but some were involved in "reckless, disrespectful and unlawful" behavior.

"As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct," Lightfoot said. "Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home."

Lightfoot said her office has communicated with senior leadership in the Chicago Police Department and they have assured her "that they will make the necessary adjustments to address these teen trends issues as we move into the summer months."

She added: "We have invested millions of dollars to support community-based organizations to partner with youth to co-activate fun, safe spaces all over the City throughout the year. We ask parents to partner with us by making sure that your children's plans are safe and that they know when to exit a situation before it becomes unsafe."

A Chicago police spokesperson told Newsweek: "The top priority of the Chicago Police Department is the safety and security of all residents and visitors at all times in all parts of the city."