'Radicalizing Our Elders'—California Shootings Leave Asian Americans Aghast

Recent mass shootings in California that are suspected of being committed by elderly Asian men have left the Asian American community shaken once again.

An attack at a dance hall in Monterey Park, a predominantly Asian American community, during Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday night left 11 people dead. The suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead in a van the following morning of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Then, on Monday night, seven people were killed in a pair of related shootings at agricultural facilities in Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles south of San Francisco. The suspect, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, was arrested without incident a few hours after the shootings, authorities said.

Pastor Raymond Chang on Twitter pointed to a deadly shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California in 2022, where the alleged gunman was 68-year-old David Chou.

"Something is radicalizing our elders and leading them to procure guns to enact deadly violence," wrote Chang, who is president of the Asian American Christian Collaborative.

After the Monterey Park shooting, Chang said it was yet another blow to a community still traumatized by the spike in anti-Asian hate in recent years.

"We have not had enough time and space to heal from all the collective trauma and loss our communities have gone through," he told USA Today. "Incidents like these add to the unprocessed pain and trauma that has piled up over the years."

Manjusha Kulkarni, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, said a report by the group co-written with AARP in 2022 found that 98 percent of Asian elders said the U.S. was a more dangerous place for them.

"There is so much fear, Don, and trepidation because folks thought, you know, this would be the year that we could go out and celebrate, right?" Kulkarni told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday.

"The state of California made it a state holiday for the first time ever, Lunar New Year, and so we thought we could put so much of what has happened behind us. But in fact, with this incident, people are anxious, they're nervous. They continue to be depressed, and especially our elderly community."

Gun sales to Asian Americans have soared since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who experienced racial discrimination were more likely to purchase a gun and ammunition during the pandemic, according to a 2022 study from the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University.

As the #MontereyPark shooter was a 72-year-old man, an observation about how some Asian American elders consume media lately: Unlike the past, when they mostly read Asian-language newspapers/watched TV news, many now get their info from YouTube. (1/6) — Sylvia Chan-Malik (@schanmalik) January 23, 2023

Sylvia Chan-Malik, an associate professor of American and Women's and Gender Studies at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, said that the way Asian American elders consume media has changed.

"Unlike the past, when they mostly read Asian-language newspapers/watched TV news, many now get their info from YouTube," she wrote in a thread on Twitter.

"They watch video after video from their suggestions. As with all media bubbles, this produces an echo chamber, offering ideology disguised as news. This is exacerbated by language & cultural differences that already keep them from engaging a wider range of sources."

