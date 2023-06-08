Bride Demanding Sibling Pay to Attend Wedding Slammed: 'I Said No Thanks'

Weddings can be very stressful occasions—not just for the bride and groom but for guests too. This is especially true when you force them to fly miles away for the event and keep telling them what to do.

The internet has backed one Redditor who is refusing to attend their sister's destination wedding due to the hotel that's been forced on them.

In the post, a Redditor by the username u/Automatic-Office-964 explained that their sister is hosting their wedding in Dominica Republic, and she's arranged a hotel for all her guests so they can be in the same place.

According to wedding experts at The Knot, 18 percent of American couples had a destination wedding in 2022.

Upon learning the resort was family-friendly, the poster didn't think twice before deciding to change hotel, telling their sister they were uncomfortable around children and would book an adult-only resort nearby instead.

The user wrote: "This caused an issue because she gets a better deal on her wedding the more guests she has staying at the same resort as her. She said I had to stay at her resort. I said no thanks. She got my parents involved and they said I needed to suck it up for a week.

"Hard pass. I would have to spend the week in my room other than the ceremony. I can blow a few grand on Lego and have a better time than that. My sister and my parents are upset that I'm choosing my mental health over her wedding. They did not say that. It is just how I feel about the situation."

Florence Ann Romano, personal growth strategist and author of Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life, told Newsweek that booking a different place is a boundary that the poster is setting, and asking them to "suck it up" is not helpful.

Romano said: "If they want to spend their money elsewhere, and still be present for their family during this milestone moment (which they already are doing since they're making the trip), then I believe this is not a battle worth fighting. The sister already revealed her reason why she wants them at the resort, and it has to do with something financially benefiting her.

"It is not an emotional reason. And, to her sibling, that is not a compelling enough reason to change their plans—which is absolutely acceptable."

One user, RoxasofsorrowXIII, commented: "[Not The A******]. SAY EXACTLY THAT. Plus; she's allowed to have a destination wedding, guests are allowed to not go because of that. Guests are also allowed to not go because of the hotel, or the food, the drink, the dress, the guest list, because they have rectal glaucoma (don't see their ass going). Guests are allowed not to go, period. Your mental health is above all else.

"Edit; this assuming you are paying for the alternate resort yourself, which I did assume (shame on me, I try not to do that) because you mentioned blowing the money on something else."

And Ill_Weird_4939 said: "Your sister is the a****** because she expects you to do things her way because it's saving her money, not taking your situation into account. If she wasn't the a****** then she would've been happy that you're coming to her wedding regardless of what resort you stay in. You stood your ground and that is honorable. Her greed ruined it don't let her gaslight you into thinking you're the a****** , because you aren't.

Newsweek reached out to u/Automatic-Office-964 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

