Bride Blasted for Trying To Block Proposal at Her Destination Wedding

When this sibling asked for permission to propose after their brother's destination wedding, they never expected the answer to be 'no', and for a moment, it wasn't.

Until the Reddit user's future sister-in-law overheard the conversation and attempted to put an end to u/PeckingDuckling's plans.

Newsweek discussed the post that has 7,000 upvotes with a wedding expert who said that communication is key to ensuring a proposal doesn't clash with a loved one's wedding.

The user begins the post by stating the wedding is in the Philippines and the soon-to-be-married couple isn't contributing towards any of the guests' expenses.

Previously, a survey commissioned by Amazon Handmade revealed guests spend over $800 to attend a wedding. The results also found that 62 percent of the 1,000 guests surveyed wished weddings were cheaper.

The original poster stated they'd like to make extra use of the trip since their girlfriend, 27, is Filipino and hasn't been back to her home country since moving to the U.S. aged 13.

"She told me she wanted to visit the country to pay respects to her late grandparents and to see the beaches again," the OP said.

So, the couple intends on extending their trip and visiting another island after the wedding is over. Then the OP is going to get down on one knee.

"My brother was thrilled and promised to not let the beans spill. However, my future SIL overheard the conversation and screamed at me to not do that. That the trip to the Philippines was all about their wedding, and I will be a major a****** if I proposed.

The user has since updated the post to say the sister-in-law apologized and said it would be OK on these conditions: that they don't pop the question at the wedding or the reception.

Newsweek reached out to Lauren Goodman, the owner of a wedding planning service based in the U.K. called Bluebird Creative.

She said: "These situations are always tricky to navigate and there are no unofficial or written rules around this! There is no doubt a wedding day should be all about the couple who are making a commitment to each other. However, on this occasion and as a wedding expert, I can see it from both sides of the table. I would always recommend doing exactly what the [user] did on this occasion and speaking to the family/couple who are getting married. Keeping the lines of communication open helps to avoid causing any unnecessary upset."

"On this occasion, there is a really important sentiment behind the location and respectfully checking was the right call!" Goodman said.

The expert suggested: One tip would be if you are going to propose around the date of someone's wedding, try to do it after the special day. This allows the married couple to enjoy their special time without taking anything away from the celebrations."

Reddit users aren't as understanding and many have commented to question the sister-in-law's reaction.

The top comment with 12,900 upvotes said: "NTA if you wait til a few days after. And I feel sorry for your brother. His future wife sounds like a piece of work."

Another said: "NTA- and please do it! It's an amazing place and honors your [girlfriend's] heritage. Best of luck and definitely take lessons from your brother, he sounds amazing."

"If you propose in private after all the wedding stuff is officially over and it's no longer a "wedding trip" but a couple of vacations, then you're golden. I say this as a female and former bride, your love life doesn't revolve around your brother and [sister-in-law's] wedding. If she wanted you to take that trip exclusively for her wedding, then they can pony up and pay for it," commented another user.

