Man Refusing to Attend Best Friend's Wedding Over 'Dumb Rule' Praised

Reddit users backed a man who told his best friend that he wouldn't attend his wedding since his girlfriend wasn't invited.

The 28-year-old man said in a post on Reddit's Am I The A****** (AITA) subforum that he was shocked to open a wedding invitation from his best friend, Brad, only to discover that his girlfriend, Mary, wasn't also named on the invite. The Redditor, Brad, and Mary are all childhood friends who went to high school together.

"I asked Brad if Mary is invited and they just forgot to mention her name to which he replied that Vicky (his fiancée) is very strict about some rules," the Redditor wrote. "And in order to cut down costs she's enforcing a 'no ring no bring' rule for the wedding."

Per this rule implemented by Vicky, Mary isn't invited to the wedding because she's "just a girlfriend"—even though they've been together longer than the bride and groom.

This stock image shows a groom and his groomsmen lined up in matching suits at a wedding. A man on Reddit was backed after saying he would not attend his best friend's wedding over a "no ring, no bring" rule that meant his girlfriend didn't get an invite. Getty

The Redditor went on to write that he confronted the couple over what he branded a "dumb rule" and said he would not be attending their wedding, adding that Brad and Vicky said he disrespected their choices by choosing Mary over their wedding day.

Wedding expert Zoe Burke, the editor of hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek that while it might seem a bit excessive, a "no ring, no bring" rule could be useful for some couples.

"Narrowing down your guest list is the hardest part of wedding planning—there are only so many places and the budget only goes so far! The 'no ring, no bring' rule seems harsh, but when couples are working to tight restrictions there has to be a boundary set somewhere," Burke said.

"All you can do in instances such as this is respect the couple's wishes and understand it's not personal but is likely due to financial or space constraints," she added. "If you feel strongly about it you can always politely decline, but I would urge guests to be understanding."

The average wedding size in 2022 was 117 guests, according to The Knot. The wedding planning website's data determined that "14 percent of couples invited between 1-50 guests, 35 percent of couples had 51-100 people in attendance and 52 percent of marriers invited 101+ guests to the big day."

Since being shared on Tuesday, the Reddit post has been upvoted 10,500 times and attracted 2,100 comments. The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post agreed with the man's decision not to go to the wedding.

Reddit user poeadam said: "NTA (not the *******) what a stupid rule, and stupid in this instance for many specific reasons."

TheDarkHelmet1985 wrote: "I'd bet 100 bucks that Vicky just doesn't like Mary and thats the real underlying issue here. When someone comes up with a BS rationale like this, it is usually hiding a darker reason."

"Hell, by the brides own logic, not being married, the bride and groom themselves shouldn't even be at this wedding," another Redditor commented.

