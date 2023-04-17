Bride's Reason for Demanding $20K From Older Sister for Her Wedding Slammed

A woman has been slammed after she asked her sister for a large amount of money to help pay for her wedding.

In a viral post shared on Reddit's "Am I The A******" (AITA) subforum on Sunday, u/Big-Card9984 explained that her younger sister, Jamie, 31, is deep into wedding planning after getting engaged a few months ago.

The Redditor said that their parents had gifted her and her sister each $25,000 "as a wedding present when we got engaged to help with wedding expenses and just help us get started with some savings." When she and her husband married two years ago, they only spent $5,000 on a small backyard wedding and put the rest in their bank account.

But Jamie wasn't impressed by her older sister's thriftiness. Instead, the Redditor said she "practically spent every single family event after the wedding gossiping about how my wedding was so 'trashy and cheap.'"

This stock image shows a stressed-out bride. A woman was praised online for not giving her sister any money for her wedding after she insulted hers two years ago. Getty

Ahead of her own wedding, Jamie has apparently asked other people to fund it—despite already having been given the hefty sum of money—and has "become a greedy bridezilla."

"She has been asking me nonstop to give her the $20k as a wedding gift or help pay for another one of her events like the bridal shower, bachelorette, rehearsal dinner, or honeymoon," the Redditor wrote of her sister. "Her reasoning is that my husband and I could easily afford to gift her one of these things and I even gifted my cousin a honeymoon vacation as a wedding gift last year so why couldn't I do something similar for my only sibling when I did that for a cousin."

The poster said that while she could feasibly afford to help her sister with the extravagant affair, she doesn't want to for a "petty" reason.

"I told her my reasoning and that I don't want to (financially) support someone who didn't support me on my big day and now she has been going around telling family that I'm extremely selfish and immature for this," the woman wrote.

Now, even their parents are asking her to chip in because Jamie already put down deposits on services and vendors she can't afford and will lose that money if she cancels now.

Wedding expert Zoe Burke, the editor of Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek no one should expect anyone else to help pay for your wedding.

"You cannot expect other people to contribute financially to your wedding. Whilst cash as a wedding gift is increasingly common and gratefully received, expecting and demanding it is out of line," Burke said.

"In this scenario, the sister is totally out of line—$25,000 is an ample amount for a lovely wedding. It's one thing to be asked to give cash as a gift, and you can decide how much you give and in what form, be it cash, vouchers, money towards something specific, etc., but if a specific amount is asked for and you're not comfortable giving it, for whatever reason, you're well within your rights to politely decline."

According to the wedding planning website The Knot, the average cost of a wedding in the United States in 2022 was $30,000, about a $2,000 increase from 2021.

Since being shared online, the post received an estimated 6,500 upvotes and was commented on some 1,400 times. The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post agreed with the Redditor and believed the sister had been incredibly poor with her money.

"NTA (not the a******). She got a sum of money for it and if she can't stay within that budget nobody else needs to pay her a penny. You don't even owe her even five cents," Redditor u/exotics said in a comment with 10,000 likes. "You were smart to have a low-budget wedding and have money for other things after. Smart smart smart. She was rude rude rude."

User Heavy-San5228 wrote: "Sister's audacity is so lacking in self-awareness that it's almost comical. Even if she hadn't spent the last two years publicly trashing OP's (original poster's) wedding, she still wouldn't be entitled to any money. And her behavior after OP's decision only shows that OP made the right one."

Redditor Bamalushka commented: "I had a pretty awesome wedding and it cost me $12k. I did a lot of work myself. But the idea that more than double that and MORE is expected of other people is some serious spoiled rich girl entitlement. Being gifted $25k for getting engaged is more than generous, should anyone be so lucky. Wow."

Newsweek reached out to u/Big-Card9984 via Reddit for comment.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.