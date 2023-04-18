Bride Refusing To Let In-Law Wear 'Sentimental' Dress at Wedding Praised

A woman has been praised online for refusing to let her future mother-in-law wear a white wedding dress to her son's matrimonials.

In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I The ******* sub, u/throwaway130721 explained that their future mother-in-law wanted to lose weight for the couple's rapidly approaching wedding.

The Reddit user added that they get on well with their future mother-in-law and that she had a particular outfit she wanted to wear to the event—her own wedding dress.

Stock image of a wedding dress being fitted. The woman wanted to wear her own wedding dress to the event. Getty

In the post, the Redditor added: "[The mother-in-law's] goal is to lose another 60 lbs before the wedding because she has an old dress she wants to fit in. She's always told me about the dress and I understand there is a lot of sentimental value and would be proud of her if she manages to fit into it.

"Never really thought much of it until yesterday when she finally showed me the dress. It's white. I was like, well no you can't wear this because it's white."

"She says it's not white, it's ivory (same thing in my opinion. I said I'm sorry but no you can't do that. She's mad now and says she has to because of how sentimental it is and that she won't find any other dress that she likes and if she can't wear it, she'll wear jeans."

Wedding expert Zoe Burke, editor of Hitched.co.uk, tells Newsweek there are few circumstances where anyone other than the bride should wear white to marriage ceremony.

She added: "The general rule of thumb is that it's never okay to wear white to someone else's wedding unless they expressly ask you to!

"White—and all shades of it, including ivory—are reserved for the bride. It's an old tradition and one not every bride chooses to follow, but it should still be respected by the guests.

Burke further explained why wearing white to someone else's wedding might result in becoming the unwanted center of attention.

She added: "Wearing white to a wedding means all eyes will be on you and not for the right reason. You run the risk of looking like you want to cause disruption and people will assume you want to take some attention away from the bride. Don't do it."

According to the wedding planning website The Knot, the most popular wedding color in 2021 was metallic gold, with 36 percent of couples choosing to use it in their event.

It added: "Navy blue, which is historically one of the most popular wedding colors, was a close second.

Since being shared online on April 15, the Reddit post has attracted an estimated 5,500 upvotes as well as some 1,300 comments.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented slammed the mother-in-law for wanting to wear white to someone else's wedding.

Reddit user mamkkas, whose comment was upvoted some 13,600 times, said: "NTA (not the *******). Call her bluff and let her wear jeans. It would be fun watching her explain to people why she made that choice."

PittieLover1 added: "I'm thinking OP (original poster) gets on really well with MIL because she usually gives in to her manipulative behavior. This may be the first time she's set boundaries and it's not going over well."

While millennial1234 commented: "I'm gonna judge even harder if it's like secretly the dress she wore to her wedding reception or something, hence the sentimental value. NTA OP. That's like the first rule of clothes for weddings."

Newsweek has contacted u/throwaway130721 for comment via Reddit.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.