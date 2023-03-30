'Selfish' Woman Not Lending Brother's Fiancée Her Wedding Dress Cheered

A woman has been praised after she refused to lend her wedding dress to her future sister-in-law.

In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I The ******* page, user cheapsil explained that her younger brother, 24, and his fiancée, 23, are due to get married after being engaged for a year.

She added, that while her brother is desperate for the wedding to go ahead she and her dad have mixed feelings about it.

Both feel like her brother is "rushing into things and [is] not being financially smart." The Reddit user further explained that he's trying to find a full-time job and is not factoring in spending thousands of dollars on a wedding.

But a bizarre situation unfolded where the woman's future sister-in-law asked to wear her wedding dress, which she used just over a year ago, as her "something borrowed."

The woman added: "I immediately shut her down and said I'm sorry but no, this is a thousands-of-dollars dress we're talking about, that she'd have to get altered to fit her btw too, so no way. We're also not even close at all and barely talk so like wtf (what the ****)?

"She starts begging and even starts crying and going on about how she can't afford one. I told her I'm sorry but no. She then starts going on about how I'm not even financially helping her and my brother pay for the wedding, so the least I can do is let her use my dress."

The Reddit user then suggested the couple should not have a wedding if the bride-to-be can't afford a wedding dress.

But when the Reddit user made the claim she was branded as "selfish" and "unsupportive" by some of her family.

'Something Borrowed'

Zoe Burke, a wedding expert and editor at Hitched.co.uk, said that it was an unusual situation and that this could be the first time she had heard of a wedding dress being requested as "something borrowed."

She told Newsweek: "The 'something borrowed' is a big part of the tradition of a wedding, but I have to say I've never heard of anyone having a contemporary wedding dress as their something borrowed - perhaps one from a grandmother or mother, but not anything more immediate than that."

Burke continued to tell Newsweek: "I totally understand why the poster doesn't want to lend out her wedding dress, and she's well within her rights to not do that - your wedding dress is hugely personal, it holds a lot of memories and significance, and I think it would be really rare for anyone, even with a close relationship to their sister-in-law, to lend it out for a wedding.

"There are so many affordable options for wedding dresses out there - the high street does really nice, low-cost takes on wedding dresses, but you can also rent a dress or shop pre-loved or second-hand. The sister-in-law has all these options available to her so she can still have a lovely dress, without infringing on her partner's sister's dress and what it means to her."

Since being shared on Tuesday, March 21, the post has received an estimated 11,300 upvotes as well as 2,700 comments.

The overwhelming majority of those who commented on the post were positive about the woman's decision not to share the wedding dress.

Reddit user kourier6 said: "NTA (not the *******) tell her to use a sack of flour as a dress if she wants to get married so badly. The entitlement Jesus ******* christ."

TypingPlatypus added: "People need to have weddings they can afford, or wait until they can afford what they want."

InfunMD2 commented: "There is a 100 poster chance that SIL (sister-in-law) will then say she is going to keep the dress after it has been altered and consider it part of her wedding gift - after all, it doesn't fit anymore, why even bother giving it back to OP (original poster)?"

Newsweek has contacted cheapsil for comment.