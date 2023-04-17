Woman's Reason for Refusing to Design Cousin's Wedding Dress Backed Online

A woman has turned to the internet to find out if she is in the wrong for refusing to design her cousin's wedding dress, despite it being a family tradition.

In a post to Reddit's Am I the A*******? (AITA) forum last Thursday, user u/Dressdesignerdrama, 29, said she is usually allowed to let her creative juices flow when designing a unique dress for her family members. But recently, her 23-year-old cousin explained that she wanted a replica of a dress created by English designer Sarah Burton. The celebrity designer is best known for designing the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's wedding gown in 2011.

But, u/Dressdesignerdrama refused to design the dress, which appears to be the right choice, according to wedding expert Zoe Burke, who recently spoke to Newsweek about the Reddit post, which currently has 7,300 upvotes.

The average price of a wedding dress for brides is said to be $1,800, according to The Knot. The online wedding planner surveyed 12,000 couples and found 93 percent of respondents opted for a new dress with a new design to wear on their big day.

u/Dressdesignerdrama began the post by explaining that she has designed her siblings, aunts' and cousins' wedding dresses over the past decade.

"I've always said yes because I absolutely love doing it," she wrote. However, the thought of designing her cousin's dress didn't excite her at all.

"I do not like this cousin at all, her parents spoiled her beyond rotten," she wrote, adding that she didn't want to ruin the family tradition, so she agreed to meet up with her cousin to hear her ideas.

"She immediately shows me some photos of wedding dresses by Sara Burton and tells me she wants something exactly like the pictures, I try to suggest a change in neckline or color and she shuts it down and tell me she wants exactly that," u/Dressdesignerdrama wrote. "I told her I would not be making her dress as I love designing clothes that embody their wearer and suit them, not rip off others designers so she can look fancy in a knockoff."

Since then, there has been family drama as the cousin and her parents are disappointed that the tradition is going to be broken.

Newsweek reached out to Burke, the editor for Hitched, who said: "Copying an exact design can land you in hot water, legally, so she is definitely doing the right thing by refusing to create an exact copy. Not only is she avoiding a lawsuit, but she is also being respectful to the designer and her work, as well as her own artistic integrity."

Burke added that the issue could be resolved if the original poster explains she "doesn't wish to be sued for ripping off another designer should be enough to put this issue to bed."

So far, over 720 Reddit users have commented on u/Dressdesignerdrama's post to express their opinion on the matter.

The top comment alone has 13,700 upvotes, which said: "If your cousin wants a specific dress, she should just buy the specific dress. The 'tradition' was for you to design the dresses, and share these moments of creation with your family members. Of course, [she] and her parents are upset. The sort of dress she wants costs a lot of money. Having you do it is much cheaper. I think it's time you broke with the tradition."

In the comments, u/Dressdesignerdrama told other users that the desired dress is out of the bride-to-be's budget.

"The tradition also included asking OP if she would/could design a dress for them, not deciding that OP will do that and just demanding an appointment for discussing details lol. The audacity," one Reddit user wrote.

Another wrote: "NTA. She's not asking you to design a dress - she's asking you to help her save a buck on a designer dress. Besides, you can say "no" for any reason you want. Your family is not entitled to your efforts."

Newsweek reached out to u/Dressdesignerdrama for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

