Bride Left in Hysterics by Mom's Photo Album Fail: 'Favorite Wedding Gift'

One couple's wedding photo album has left more than 4 million TikTok users in hysterics.

The viral video, posted by Niki Hunt, 28 (@niki_nibs), was captioned: "Our mother is single handedly the most hilarious person we know, and its usually completely on accident. Favorite wedding gift EVER!!!" It has received 597,400 likes, at the time of writing.

During the clip, Hunt, her mom Sherry Noblett and sister can be seen laughing their heads off as they flick through the album. The photos appear to be fine but Noblett had forgotten to amend the generic captions. So the wedding snaps are paired with hilarious descriptions.

Explaining the mishap, Hunt told Newsweek: "My mom was a little embarrassed at first because she had been hyping up the book so much when she ordered it."

Two screenshots from the viral video that show the photo album fail. The left image of the bride and her grandparents is captioned: "All bundled up" and the other "A Day at the Park." One bride was left in hysterics after her mom forgot to amend generic captions in a photo album. Niki Hunt/TikTok/@niki_nibs

"When she told us she had messed up a little after handing it to me, I thought maybe some of the pictures were cropped weird or something small like that. But as soon as we started flipping through it we said oh we need to start recording this," she said.

In the book, there is a page showcasing solo snaps of Hunt and the caption says: "A day in the park. We had a picnic, then walked around the park collecting pretty leaves."

Another page is dedicated to the groom Daniel, 29, and the caption says: "The joy of life."

Other captions include "a day at the beach" and "cutest lemonade stand ever."

Hunt, from Houston, Texas, said: "My mom wanted to make us a new book, but I told her this is our favorite and we will never replace it on the coffee table.

"Thankfully my mom has a really good sense of humor. We assured her that this is easily the best wedding gift we have received and how much we love how the book turned out! She is happy that her blunder has brought our family and people all over the world so much laughter!"

So far, the video has racked up 4.3 million views and 4,469 comments since it was posted on August 8.

It turns out Noblett isn't the only person to forget to change the captions as one TikTok user said: "I work for Shutterfly and this is such a common mistake."

One comment has racked up over 30,000 likes, it said: "My husband would have 'the joy of life' blown up and framed hahahahaah."

"That is most definitely an heirloom now," said another.

Another person said: "The fact you got married on April 1st makes it even better."

