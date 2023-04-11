Bride Refusing To Let Dad Walk Her Down the Aisle Backed: 'Cause a Scene'

A bride-to-be has been backed for her decision to have her older brothers—not her father—walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

"My mom died when I was 7 and my eldest 2 brothers (20, 18 at the time) essentially became my surrogate parents," explained the bride-to-be in a viral post on the London-based discussion site Mumsnet.

The poster under the username BlueLavender1 explained that she was due to get married in three months time.

In a post titled "Dad ruining my wedding," she explained that after her mother died, her older brother dropped out of college to look after his siblings.

"My dad still had a job and provided for us monetarily but he would disappear for months on end and I never had a proper relationship with him," she said. "It was my brothers who did my homework with me, made my dinner, showered me, baked cakes for school, signed my school forms, took me prom dress shopping, volunteered for school trips. In every essence they were my dads."

With this in mind, the bride-to-be decided to ask her two oldest brothers to walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

"My fiancé even asked my oldest brother for permission to marry me," she explained. "When my dad heard he was very angry and wanted to be the one [to walk me down the aisle]—I should add my relationship with him in the last two years has been much better. But to me my brothers raised me."

The issue had become a large disagreement among the family, with some agreeing that the bride-to-be should choose whoever she wished to walk her down the aisle, and others suggesting that it should be her father.

Now even her brothers were suggesting that she just let their dad walk her down the aisle. "My two brothers said they would love to, but if my dad was going to cause a scene they would let him do it as to not ruin our day," she wrote.

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek: "It's still fairly common for a bride to be walked down the aisle, although many couples choose to skip the 'giving away' part of it due to the old-fashioned connotations. It's not required for the father to perform this role—we're seeing more couples choose to have both parents accompany them now to recognize their equal importance."

On Mumsnet, the post gained over 180 responses and many commenters gave their thoughts on the bride's dilemma.

"This is your wedding, so you do things your way," said one commenter, while another agreed: "It's your choice and your brothers should allow you to make that choice rather than not wanting to do it in case it causes an argument."

Other commenters had an even harder line on the dilemma. One suggested: "I'd uninvite from the entire thing. That would solve the issue once and for all."

"Your dad sounds pretty useless. Do you really want him there at all?" asked another reply.

"If you don't want your dad to perform this role, I would recommend letting them know, particularly if they are attending the wedding and may expect to walk down the aisle with you," said Burke. "Be honest about your reason, and if you'd like to, give them another role to perform on the day, if it feels right. At the end of the day, it's your wedding so you get to decide what happens and why."

