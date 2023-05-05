Heartwarming

Bride Sidelines Groom To Pose For Wedding Photos With Cat: 'Number One Pet'

By
Heartwarming Wedding Marriage Pets Cats

A newlywed bride staged a special wedding photoshoot for her beloved cat.

Kaylee Holleman, from Florida, told Newsweek she was desperate to include her "number one pet" Prince in matrimonial proceedings. Unfortunately, the nature of the wedding day itself made that difficult.

"We got married in a barn with horses and goats," Holleman explained. "I always knew I wanted [Prince] in our wedding, but we could only bring our dog Elly May."

Fortunately, she soon worked out a way to include Prince in proceedings.

Kaylee Holleman and her cat Prince.
Kaylee Holleman posed for a series of bridal photos with her cat. Holleman was desperate to include her "number one pet" in proceedings. Kaylee Holleman

It's increasingly common for dogs to play a part in weddings. Last year, a poll of 2,000 dog owners, commissioned by Amazon Handmade and conducted by OnePoll, found that 60 percent of respondents already knew someone who had their dog at their wedding.

However, it's rarer for cats to be involved, in part because of their keen sense of independence. Holleman was determined to buck the trend though. "I think everyone has dogs in their weddings but nobody includes their cats! It's not normal," she said. "Cats have a rep of being a brat and doing what it wants or running away. But cats are just as trainable as dogs!"

Prince has been a part of Holleman and her husband's life for five years. "A friend of mine on Snapchat posted a video of kittens, and I instantly knew my husband and I wanted him," she said. "We bothered her about every day to get this kitten."

Kaylee Holleman and her cat Prince.
Kaylee Holleman cradling her cat Prince. She would encourage any animal lover to do what she did. Kaylee Holleman

Half calico and half Siamese, unusually for a cat, Prince is a huge fan of water. "He stands in the shower while it's being used and sleeps in the sink even if the faucet is on." More importantly, he's always been a source of comfort to Holleman.

"I feel like it's totally saved me when going through things," she said. "That's the reason why I have his paw print tattooed on my foot!" So, when it came time to pose for bridal photos a few weeks after their big day, Holleman was determined to include her cat.

The resulting pictures capture the pair's unique bond and came out so well Holleman decided to share them to TikTok as part of a video in which her husband ends up being replaced by their furry companion.

Kaylee Holleman and her cat Prince.
Kaylee Holleman laughing with her cat Prince. Holleman said it's just as easy to train a cat to pose for a picture as it is a dog. Kaylee Holleman

"A lot of my friends and family know my obsession with him, so I thought putting the photos out there would give everyone a giggle," Holleman said. Prince, for his part, behaved impeccably throughout. "He's such a mama's boy, and loves to be cuddled up!" Holleman said.

She's now urging others to follow suit and find their own unique ways to include cats or whatever other animals they see fit, as part of their nuptials. "Do whatever the heck you want," she said. "Bring your lizard, your cow, your stuffed animal! Anything that means something to you that you want to cherish forever."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC