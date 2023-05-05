Bride Sidelines Groom To Pose For Wedding Photos With Cat: 'Number One Pet'

A newlywed bride staged a special wedding photoshoot for her beloved cat.

Kaylee Holleman, from Florida, told Newsweek she was desperate to include her "number one pet" Prince in matrimonial proceedings. Unfortunately, the nature of the wedding day itself made that difficult.

"We got married in a barn with horses and goats," Holleman explained. "I always knew I wanted [Prince] in our wedding, but we could only bring our dog Elly May."

Fortunately, she soon worked out a way to include Prince in proceedings.

Kaylee Holleman posed for a series of bridal photos with her cat. Holleman was desperate to include her "number one pet" in proceedings. Kaylee Holleman

It's increasingly common for dogs to play a part in weddings. Last year, a poll of 2,000 dog owners, commissioned by Amazon Handmade and conducted by OnePoll, found that 60 percent of respondents already knew someone who had their dog at their wedding.

However, it's rarer for cats to be involved, in part because of their keen sense of independence. Holleman was determined to buck the trend though. "I think everyone has dogs in their weddings but nobody includes their cats! It's not normal," she said. "Cats have a rep of being a brat and doing what it wants or running away. But cats are just as trainable as dogs!"

Prince has been a part of Holleman and her husband's life for five years. "A friend of mine on Snapchat posted a video of kittens, and I instantly knew my husband and I wanted him," she said. "We bothered her about every day to get this kitten."

Kaylee Holleman cradling her cat Prince. She would encourage any animal lover to do what she did. Kaylee Holleman

Half calico and half Siamese, unusually for a cat, Prince is a huge fan of water. "He stands in the shower while it's being used and sleeps in the sink even if the faucet is on." More importantly, he's always been a source of comfort to Holleman.

"I feel like it's totally saved me when going through things," she said. "That's the reason why I have his paw print tattooed on my foot!" So, when it came time to pose for bridal photos a few weeks after their big day, Holleman was determined to include her cat.

The resulting pictures capture the pair's unique bond and came out so well Holleman decided to share them to TikTok as part of a video in which her husband ends up being replaced by their furry companion.

Kaylee Holleman laughing with her cat Prince. Holleman said it's just as easy to train a cat to pose for a picture as it is a dog. Kaylee Holleman

"A lot of my friends and family know my obsession with him, so I thought putting the photos out there would give everyone a giggle," Holleman said. Prince, for his part, behaved impeccably throughout. "He's such a mama's boy, and loves to be cuddled up!" Holleman said.

She's now urging others to follow suit and find their own unique ways to include cats or whatever other animals they see fit, as part of their nuptials. "Do whatever the heck you want," she said. "Bring your lizard, your cow, your stuffed animal! Anything that means something to you that you want to cherish forever."

