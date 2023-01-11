Bride and Groom Ditch Bouquet for 'Cat Toss' Where Guest Wins Rescue Kitten

A bride and groom found the purr-fect alternative to the time-honored tradition of tossing the bouquet at their wedding.

In their break from convention, newlyweds Cassie and Jonathon Roth instead hosted a "cat toss" for their guests, with the winner taking home a rescue kitten.

Rest assured that no cats were harmed in the toss. The happy couple threw a cat plushie into the air for their friends and family to fight over.

One of Cassie's bridesmaids ended up claiming the prize, and a kitten got a new home in the process. There was even more joy to come, though.

Cassie and Jonathon's break from tradition is just one example of the way weddings are evolving to suit people's tastes. And they are not alone in seeking an alternative to the standard bouquet toss. Figures from YouGov America show that 15.1 percent of adults are in favor of ditching the tradition.

While 66.2 percent said they were happy for it to remain in place, the idea of going against the practice even 20 years ago would seem unthinkable.

But weddings are changing, as Ilana Karcinski of FairyTail Pet Care, which was enlisted to run Cassie and Jonathon's cat toss, knows firsthand. She founded her Tampa Bay, Florida, business with best friend and former college roommate Kelly Nova in 2015.

"We have always loved animals and volunteered at our local animal shelters," Karcinski told Newsweek. "The idea for our company came to us while working for Hilton. We saw a need in the wedding industry that spoke to us: Couples wanted to include their pets in their special day but quickly became overwhelmed."

Identifying a gap in the market, they established a business that provides what Karcinski defines as "wedding day pet care." Demand for their services has increased to the point where they began establishing franchises last year.

As well as looking after couples' pets at weddings, FairyTail Pet Care has established several programs with an animal shelter, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, to include adoptable pets as part of weddings.

"We coordinate with the couple and the shelter to include four to five adoptable puppies or kittens in their special day," Karcinski said. "Often they are mingling at cocktail hour or being carried down the aisle by the wedding party. It can lead to them finding their forever homes and gives the animals some incredible socialization either way."

This socialization is crucial in building a rescue animal's confidence, which is likely to improve their long-term chances of getting adopted and can also boost their overall health and well-being.

While some wedding parties have been known to request older dogs or cats, Karcinski has found that puppies and kittens "tend to do better in an event environment and alongside other shelter animals."

Despite this wealth of experience, the idea of a cat toss was something FairyTail Pet Care had never considered until it was approached by Cassie and Jonathon.

"This couple reached out and told us their idea about the cat toss and we absolutely loved it," Karcinski said. "We coordinated bringing five adoptable kittens to their event and had them mingle at cocktail hour/play with guests for about an hour. We then coordinated with the DJ to announce the cat toss instead of the traditional bouquet toss, and the guests were so excited, especially since they knew there were actual adoptable kittens available at the wedding."

While the bridesmaid won the cat toss, there was further reason to celebrate, with two other guests adopting shelter kittens that night. Although the combination of alcohol and cat adoption might sound like a recipe for regret, Karcinski is keen to stress that steps are taken to ensure there is "responsible pet ownership."

"Anyone who is serious about adopting fills out a hold form, and all of the animals go back to the shelter that night," she said. "Anyone who filled out a hold has until the following day to go to the shelter and actually fill out the paperwork [and] adopt their new best friend."

The concept appears to have been a big success, not least on social media. A video of the cat toss has racked up over 4 million views on TikTok.

FairyTail Pet Care has so far helped over 80 rescue animals find new homes. It encourages anyone considering something like a cat toss to go for it. "It's a great way to raise awareness about adoption and help a shelter animal find a home," Karcinski said. "Including adoptable animals in your wedding is such a beautiful way to showcase your love and make a paw-sitive impact."

