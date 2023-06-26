Fury Over Bride's Brother Taking Special-Needs Son to 'No Children' Wedding

A man has been criticized for ignoring his sister's request that no children attend her wedding.

In a post shared to Reddit on June 22 under the handle u/ThrowRa17920, the man wrote that his son has "special needs" and is "developmentally behind." He figured it would be fine to bring him to the ceremony, though, as he is 13, and his sister has specifically stipulated that there were to be "no children under the age of 10."

However, the man's son became "a little restless" during the wedding itself. The poster was later chastised by his sister who was angry and confused as to why he had "ignored her rule about children."

Stock images of a young boy at a family wedding. A man has come under fire to bringing his son despite there being a strict 'no children' policy on proceedings. Rawpixel/Getty

Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert from The Protocol School of Texas, told Newsweek that she disagreed with the man's assessment of the situation.

"The bottom line is that it is never appropriate for any guest to show up with an uninvited guest," Gottsman said. "In this case, the invitation clearly stated that there was a strict 'no children under the age of 10' rule, and each guest, including family members, should adhere to, and respect, the bride and groom's wishes." Gottsman added that the brother had put "everyone in an awkward situation" by disregarding his sister's request.

The bride was not alone in reacting that way either, as many on social media also sided with the bride. It's a reminder that many see children as an unwelcome distraction at major events like weddings. In a 2021 YouGovAmerica poll of 1,295 U.S. adults, 41 percent of respondents said they approved of children being barred from coming to weddings, compared with 37 percent who were opposed to the idea.

The brother sharing his story to Reddit evidently thought he had extenuating circumstances that justified his son's inclusion in the wedding. "He's in a wheelchair, and fully disabled, we do everything for him," he wrote. "He can hold sentences with you, and he does enjoy things, but has a mind of a much younger child."

Though he acknowledges that his son did cause some disruption, they were able to set him up with an iPad during the ceremony, which "calmed him." That wasn't good enough for the bride, though, who later confronted her brother for going against her wishes, during the reception.

"She then said the point of it was for noise disruptions, then pointed out both her children missed her wedding because of their age," the man wrote. "I told her that was her choice, and our son only acted out once which we reacted quickly and he was silent the rest of the time. She was upset still and said we reacted by giving him an iPad and how that was extremely rude of him to be on his iPad during her wedding."

Despite the sister being "upset" at the fact they had "made her angry on her special day," the man has been unrepentant. "If she didn't want our son coming, she should have told us directly," he wrote.

"Other guests were not allowed to bring their children, and in this case, there was a disruption," Gottsman said. "Whether or not there was a disruption is not the issue. A wedding is a highly emotional occasion that should be joyful and not stressful, and ignoring the request was simply rude. It is understandable the bride would be emotional and even annoyed."

Gottsman added: "Having children at a wedding is not right or wrong. It's simply an individual preference that should have been respected. If there was a particular issue, the brother should have discussed it with the bride beforehand and not surprised her on her wedding day."

Gottsman was not alone in hitting out at the man's actions either, with many on Reddit expressing similar sentiments. One user commented: "You know she wasn't even letting her own kids attend and didn't care. Your son did disrupt the service and you knew he would."

A second agreed, writing: "Yes, the sister could have said something more specific, but he could have been more considerate. People don't want kids for certain reasons and his kid ticks all the boxes."

A third, meanwhile, added: "The whole point of being at a wedding is because you care and you want to watch the ceremony and enjoy it. Someone who gets restless and bored in the middle of the ceremony to the point where we need to start fussing with earphones and an Ipad, is not someone who should be attending a wedding."

Newsweek reached out to u/ThrowRa17920 via Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

