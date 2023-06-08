Bride Surprises Dad With Touching Gesture While Walking Down Aisle With Him

An emotional moment between a bride and her father at a wedding in Australia has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, which had 3.7 million views at the time of writing, was shared by @villabotanicawhitsundays, the TikTok account of Villa Botanica. Villa Botanica is a wedding venue located in the Whitsundays of Queensland where the nuptials took place on May 19.

Michaela Light, the social media manager at Villa Botanica who captured the footage, told Newsweek: "It truly was such a beautiful moment to witness, I was crying my eyes out behind the camera."

A message overlaid on the clip read: "This sweet bride surprised her dad before they walked down the aisle together by choosing her parents' wedding song."

Bride Emalee Nanni seen with her father Jason Nanni at her wedding on May 19 at Villa Botanica in Queensland, Australia. A video of the father being surprised to realize his daughter has used the same wedding song as that of his own wedding has gone viral on TikTok. Summer Rain Photography @summer_rain_photography on Instagram / Villa Botanica

The latest viral clip comes after a record year for weddings in the U.S., where an estimated 2.6 million couples got hitched in 2022, according to The Knot, a wedding planning website.

According to The Knot's survey of 12,000 couples who got married last year, 2022 marked a return to "pre-pandemic" norms after wedding ceremonies were put on hold or curtailed in some way due to COVID-19 safety restrictions that were in place.

The survey found that fewer than one in 10 (7 percent) said their wedding date was impacted by COVID-19, down from 27 percent in 2021.

'I Wanted To Encapsulate My Parents' Love'

The song played at the wedding in the latest viral TikTok clip was a cover performed by Grace Grundy of the Bryan Adams song "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You." However, the song played over the latest video was covered by Boyce Avenue and Connie Talbot, according to Light.

A caption shared with the video said: "The most sentimental father-daughter moment before walking down the aisle."

As the song lyrics "Look into my eyes, you will see..." were heard in the clip, Emalee Nanni, the 25-year-old bride, is observing her dad Jason Nanni, whose eyes appeared to widen as he lifted his head in a moment of realization.

A message across the video read "the moment he realizes" as the dad was shown smiling. Just seconds later, he was seen wiping his eyes while tearfully hugging and kissing his daughter.

According to Light, the bride said: "I wanted to encapsulate my parents' love and bring that to my wedding through choosing the same song. It was a tribute to their love they have shared with us as a family our entire lives."

The bride said her parents "truly have the perfect fairy tale love" and are "each other's soul mates," adding "I believe their love for each other has shaped who I am as a person."

She said the love between her parents has "shown me what I deserve in life" and she found "the same love" with her now husband Jake Hunter.

'Oh My Heart!'

Several users on TikTok were moved to tears by the latest video.

Happygirl2020 wrote: "Oh my heart! What an amazing moment for you both! Congratulations!"

Lin K wrote: "He's seeing his lil girl, grown n leaving. Another man will take over."

User kerigron said: "Her dress is beautiful! Such a sweet moment between father and daughter."

User @syp1123 said: "You can see him play his wedding day back in his eyes for a sec."

Do you have a touching wedding video or story to share? Send it to life@newsweek.com with some details and your story could be featured in Newsweek.