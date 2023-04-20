Bride Urged to Cancel Wedding After Discovering Why Partner Cut Off Sister

A woman has been urged to call off her wedding after discovering the reason why her fiancé's sister is excluded.

In a viral Reddit post, u/Difficult-Article-19 wrote that she has been in a relationship with her fiancé, 32, for four years but has only recently found out he has a 15-year-old sister. She refers to the sibling as An, adding that the two have never met, despite her visiting his parents' home often.

The woman soon found out why An is not included in family events. It turns out that the teenager is "mute," but her family believes she refuses to talk to them.

Karen Massey, child speech therapist, told Newsweek: "Non-speaking is not the same as non-thinking, and we should not assume that just because someone does not speak, they have nothing to say."

So far, the post with 5,600 upvotes has left the internet feeling outraged, and the woman, 25, has been told to leave her relationship by other users.

Explaining her story, she wrote: "When I asked about her during a family dinner, they glared at me and coldly said I shouldn't mention her and that I should forget about her.

"The intense response kind of shocked me so I dropped the subject, but I tried to talk about it with my fiancé after we got home. He brushed it off and said An doesn't want to be part of the family, so she's not allowed to join any family events or gatherings until she decides to talk to them," she explained.

The "curious" woman reached out to An via social media and met up with her a few days later when she found out about her disability.

"Her parents got it into their heads that she's able to talk, but chooses not to because there's no way a child of them would have a disability. So they excluded An from the family until she talks," the poster wrote.

The bride-to-be invited An to the wedding, but her family was furious when they found out. They asked the poster to revoke the invite because An "shouldn't be allowed to join in on family events."

The poster added: "They told me I shouldn't stick my nose in their family business. My fiancé sided with his parents, telling me [just to forget] An exists and apologize to his parents. This angered me because I thought my fiancé would have my back, and I yelled at them that I'm not going to uninvite her [and] that she deserves to be treated better."

This behavior has caused the woman to think twice about her future. She is worried in case her partner was to treat their offspring the same if they were born with a disability.

Tips for Families Who Have a Non-Verbal Child

UK-based Massey said: "It can be incredibly difficult adapting to life with a non-verbal child who gets older but does not start talking. It may be that they have not yet developed the skills to talk, or it may be situation-dependent, part of selective mutism caused by high anxiety levels."

Massey, the CEO of All About Speech Therapy Ltd, a company that helps children with complex speech and language difficulties, provided the following tips:

Sit back and observe. Mirror their non-verbals; facial expressions, body language, actions or sounds. Wait for signs they are ready for you to engage and move on the non-verbal conversation.

Focus on their strengths. Try not to focus on the fact they are not yet talking. Hold onto hope. Add the word 'yet' to any statement about what they cannot do. Celebrate the small steps along the way.

Speak in ways that don't require a verbal response. If you comment rather than ask a question, you allow them to respond in their preferred way, rather than placing pressure on verbal language.

Respond to all means of communication, whether it's facial expressions, body language, gestures, signing, pictures or text. All forms are valid.

'Exclusions Are Never Healthy'

Aura De Los Santos, a clinical psychologist, told Newsweek what exclusion can do to a person's mental well-being.

She said: "Many times, the excluded person wants to return to her family but is not allowed unless she makes the changes they want. Other times, the excluded member rebuilds her life and does not think that she ever had a family.

"This can cause traumas, where the person can have problems with their self-esteem, problems forming a family or being able to rebuild their lives," she added.

"Exclusions are never healthy. Before making this type of decision, it is important that the family be able to communicate and try to resolve any problems that arise and avoid actions that could create injuries to family members."

'Call Off the Entire Wedding'

So far, the post has received 1,000 replies, and the top comment has 10,900 upvotes.

It read: "Info, why aren't you calling off this marriage after seeing how horrible your fiance and his family truly are? Imagine how they'll treat your future children if they aren't perfect. I'd consider filing a report with children's services. This is concerning."

Another user wrote: "I...wow. I am absolutely astonished by the post. Please call Child Protective Services immediately and report everything that you have written here. The authorities need to be involved right now. This is child abuse. Dehumanizing child abuse of a severe and intense degree that your fiance has participated in. Do not get married. Call off the entire wedding. Anybody who does not back you 100% in this is a flat-out bad person that should be removed from your life."

"I am thinking An could be neurodiverse and have selective mutism and the family is just refusing to acknowledge the existence of such a disability. Some people's reactions to invisible disabilities is WILD. OP [original poster] needs to educate her fiancé and find out where he got all this information and help the sister by getting her and that family some therapy," posted another.

Newsweek reached out to u/Difficult-Article-19 via Reddit for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

