Bridesmaid Kicked Out of Friend's Wedding Over Revealing Dress Splits Views

Couples can be particular about how they want their wedding to be and how they want their special day to go, hence the term "bridezilla" is often used to refer to brides who have high standards about their forthcoming nuptials.

Statista recorded 1.99 million marriages across the U.S. in 2021, and every one of these is likely to have been a monumental day for all those involved.

A Redditor and possible "bridezilla" herself has divided the internet after revealing that her best friend had been kicked out of her wedding after wearing a revealing dress to the event that she was supposed to be a bridesmaid at.

Reddit users have been left torn over whether the woman was out of line for choosing to wear a risqué dress or whether her newly married friend was harsh to allow her to be turned away on her big day.

A stock image of a wedding reception. A Redditor has shared that her best friend attended her wedding in a tight and revealing dress, even though she'd been briefed not to, as the bride and groom's families are conservative. Getty Images

"I got married to my husband last week," the 27-year-old newlywed opened up online. "I asked my friend from university, Ava, to be a bridesmaid. I grew up living with my parents and extended family quite religiously and dressed modestly as my family were very strict and traditional.

"While I don't agree with most of their ideas, I do follow them to avoid arguments.

"Ava is a very passionate feminist and she wouldn't agree with some of my family's policies, which is why before the wedding I told her to not say anything at the wedding [to ruffle feathers]," she said.

The woman then revealed that although she had picked rather conservative peach-colored dresses for all her bridesmaids, while giving them the option to select a particular shade and style of dress within that range, Ava opted for a "very tight and revealing peach dress."

She and the other bridesmaids had been given around four months to choose their dress for the day, and had been encouraged to tell the bride what they were wearing in advance. Ava refused to do any of this and the Redditor had been left stunned when she saw the dress Ava had chosen on her special day.

"My mother-in-law said she would handle it and kicked her out. Ava has said that the dress was her way of expressing herself. She is not talking to me anymore, but I genuinely don't think I am in the wrong," the woman wrote in the Reddit post.

Expert Verdict: Balance Tradition With Individuality

Etiquette expert Liza Mirza Grotts told Newsweek that the bride and groom should have found a balance between honoring their families' traditions and respecting their own and their guests individuality for an inclusive experience.

"Respecting wedding traditions is important as they hold significance for the couple and their families," she told Newsweek.

"Members of a wedding party, such as bridesmaids, groomsmen, and other participants, should generally strive to honor the couple's wishes regarding traditions.

"If a member of the wedding party has concerns or limitations regarding a particular tradition, it's beneficial to have open and honest conversations with the couple or the wedding planner to find a compromise or alternative that respects everyone's boundaries and values."

Grotts went on to say that if wedding guests cannot conform to the wishes of the bride and groom, they should be candid and graciously withdraw from their wedding party duties.

"Ultimately, weddings should be a celebration of love and unity, and finding a balance between honoring traditions and respecting individual perspectives can contribute to a more meaningful and inclusive experience for all," the etiquette expert summed up.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was first shared to the social media platform on June 28 by u/Fit-Conclusion-1119, the Reddit post has been upvoted by 87 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 1,700 times. Most users who interacted with the post are uncertain as to whether the bride's party were out of line for kicking Ava out, or if Ava should have just respected the bride's intended dress code.

One commented: "Unless this dress was wildly inappropriate, to such an extreme that any reasonable person would be appalled by it being worn to a wedding, which I certainly do not believe to be the case here, then OP seems like a bit of an a****** for not playing a bigger role in dress choices. Let's be honest, everyone's idea of modest is going to be slightly different."

"Someone else's wedding is not the time or place to make a statement 'expressing yourself.'" another user said.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.