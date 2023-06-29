Man Banning Wife Being Bridesmaid in His Brother's Wedding Applauded

A man has been backed online after sharing the bizarre reason why he had "banned" his wife from taking on the role of bridesmaid at his brother's upcoming wedding.

"I was going to be the best man at my brother's wedding next year. My wife was invited to be a bridesmaid and she initially said yes. It turns out that the bride is now expecting my wife to get a whole new wardrobe for the bridal showers, bachelorette party, rehearsal, and reception dinner on top of her bridesmaid's dress," the man opened up in his viral post on Reddit.

"The only color she's allowed to wear to all of these events is the same lavender color as her bridesmaid dress. She was even given a few swatches of that material to take shopping with her. The shoes and makeup have to match for photos. Even her pajamas have to match."

A stock image of a group of bridesmaids. The Redditor had shared his reasoning for why he didn't want his wife to be involved in his brother's wedding as a bridesmaid. Getty Images

"I told [my brother] this is the dumbest thing I have ever heard. He said that's why they were giving me almost a year to get all of the items together for the bachelorette party and weddings. I'm just thinking of my wife's reaction because she's already not great friends with the bride," he added.

The Redditor then revealed that he'd told his brother that his wife can only attend the wedding as a guest, and not as a bridesmaid, to which his brother felt hurt and upset.

The man recalled the heated discussion: "My brother got mad and said that I'm upsetting the aesthetic that his fiancée had planned. He told me that I'm no longer his best man for this and that I'm selfish for destroying his fiancée's dream wedding over a few dresses."

Expert Verdict: The Brothers Should Try To Make Up

Certified life coach Bayu Prihandito told Newsweek that the Redditor and his brother should try to communicate openly, with empathy and compromise, to resolve this issue.

"The groom and his fiancée need to understand the bridesmaid's discomfort and consider easing the strict color requirements or maybe subsidizing some wardrobe costs," Prihandito said.

"On the other side, the bridesmaid could empathize with the bride's wedding vision, try to make an effort and consider adapting her style for this special and magical occasion."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the platform on June 24 by u/Maleficent_Glove_420, the Reddit post, which can be seen here, has been upvoted by 90 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on over 2,300 times. The majority of Redditors who reacted to the post have sided with the man and rationalized his decision.

"It's so incredibly selfish when brides do s*** like this," one user wrote. "It's unfair to expect everyone to spend what will ultimately be thousands to try and accommodate this type of request. Your brother is being delusional."

"I've never understood why bridesmaids are expected to pay for their own dresses when the bride is dictating what they will wear. Want me to wear a specific dress that will more than likely go to a thrift store when I'm done? Then pay for it," another user added.

