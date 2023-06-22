Fury as Woman Plans to Announce Pregnancy to Infertile Bride at Wedding

The internet has criticized a woman who plans to announce her pregnancy at her infertile cousin's wedding, without even asking for her permission.

In a post shared on Reddit earlier this June, under the username u/anonymousAITAH, her fiance wrote that the bride and groom have unsuccessfully tried to conceive for years. They recently went through a miscarriage, which almost put off the wedding. Moreover, their insurance company has stopped paying for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

This treatment doesn't come cheap. IVF at fertility clinics in the United States costs roughly $12,000 to $14,000 per cycle, according to Forbes, but depending on your needs, costs can come up to over $30,000 per cycle.

For this reason, when the poster heard his fiancee saying she was going to announce the pregnancy at her cousin's wedding, he told her off and called her selfish.

He wrote: "I told her it's not at all a good idea. This just seemed so wrong, especially it being at their wedding. I asked if she was gonna at least ask her cousin for permission and she said, no because she wanted it to be a surprise for everyone. I told her it [was] not the time nor the place for that and it would take the spotlight off the couple(in her family there hasn't been a baby in 3 years so we'd be the first in that time).

"Fiancée feels that's the perfect time because it's such a joy and it's not like she can keep it away forever and their problems shouldn't keep her from telling something so positive, so it's on them if they turn it negative," the poster added. "I told her that's not the point, she knows what they've been through and she's being selfish if she actually goes through with that."

At that point, according to the post, she cried and said he "wasn't being supportive" and that he shouldn't be calling his pregnant fiancee "selfish." She then proceeded to tell him that, since it was her cousin's wedding, not his, she no longer wanted him to attend with her, because she felt like he would "kill the mood."

Adding more context to the story, the poster wrote that his fiancee always saw competition in her cousin growing up, because she was better than her at many things like grades, dancing, and cosmetics.

"Last year they had an argument about it because fiancée felt her cus [cousin] bragged too much, whereas my fiancée also mentioned 'there was one thing her cus wasn't good at' but never said what it was," he added.

Jennifer Bohr-Cuevas, Long Island-based licensed clinical social worker, told Newsweek that in this case, the poster was absolutely right to ask her to refrain from making their pregnancy announcement at the cousin's wedding.

Bohr-Cuevas said: "His approach should be one that is non-compromising yet understanding. She may not be a selfish person per se. The fiancee might just be ecstatic about her pregnancy and wanting to share the happy news with her loved ones. Perhaps the fiance could offer her an alternative plan for making their pregnancy announcement. A plan that doesn't steal the spotlight from other people."

The Reddit post quickly went viral, receiving over 7,400 upvotes and 2,700 comments.

One user, CrystalQueen3000, commented: "Your fiancé has a bad case of main character syndrome." And Foreign_Artist_223 wrote: "To the point of actually being unimaginably cruel. OP [original poster], this is pretty concerning." User erbear048 added: "If I was OP I would highly consider warning the cousin but that could definitely cause marriage problems. Or spoiling the surprise ahead of time so she couldn't do it on the wedding day."

Jedisilk015 wrote: "I came to say EXACTLY THIS. And honestly OP, I know she's pregnant but you really should think long and hard about marrying a woman who would do this. I'm sorry to say this but only narcissistic people would pull this crap at someone's wedding, much less one where the bride had a recent miscarriage.

"There are four things you NEVER EVER do at a wedding without express approval from bride and groom: wear white, propose, come out, or announce a pregnancy. Your fiance wants to take the limelight away from her cousin and that is awful. Good luck [...] Do not let her ruin that wedding."

