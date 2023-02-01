Bright Flashes Light Up Austin Skies as 50,000 Left Without Power

A video posted on social media shows flashes of blue and red light coming from a point in Austin, Texas, as the city continues to battle a winter storm which has left 50,000 electricity customers without power.

The 55-second clip, posted on the r/Austin Reddit page, shows an overview of Austin taken from a high point.

For the first 18 seconds, repeated bursts of red and blue light, emanating from a position within the city, can be seen. There follows a pause of around 14 seconds, after which the flashes resume from the same location.

It is unclear what caused the flashes of light, but it comes as power was lost in the city by 50,000 energy customers, according to Austin Energy's outage map.

#BREAKING: 50K customers without power in Austin right now. https://t.co/6f1GdouQkr — Ricky (@RickyG_TV) February 1, 2023

On Tuesday morning, National Weather Service forecasters extended their winter storm warning for Austin through Thursday, with "significant" ice expected for the city's metro area.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.