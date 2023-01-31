Southwest Passengers Rage as Arctic Blast Grounds 1,000 Flights Across U.S.

Almost 1,000 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were canceled on Tuesday as an Arctic blast brought extreme cold, heavy snow and intense winds across much of the country.

The number of grounded flights is on the rise, and is likely to pass the threshold of 1,000 cancellations in the coming hours. About half of all canceled flights are managed by Southwest Airlines, the same company at the center of the travel chaos unleashed during Christmas time last year.

Between December 20 and 29, the company is estimated to have canceled some 11,000 flights, according to flight tracker website FlightAware.

While the holidays—and peak travel season—are now over, the cancellations on Tuesday have still caused inconvenience for travelers, with many taking out their frustration at Southwest on Twitter.

"SouthwestAir was supposed to depart at 1:15pm flight gets canceled and delayed until 9:55pm.. stuck at the airport with two kids for 11 hours. Waiting until 9:55pm for next flight. I need some LUV vouchers/ compensation," wrote one user on Twitter.

Tuesday's cancellations followed over 1,000 flights that were grounded on Monday because of the winter storm hitting the U.S. On Monday, Southwest canceled about 12 percent of its scheduled flights.

This is a breaking news story and will be later updated.