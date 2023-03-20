Britney Spears 'In Love With' Her Life As She Accuses Dad Jamie of 'Abuse'

Britney Spears has slammed the "lavish" homes of the rich and famous in Los Angeles, while also taking aim at her dad, Jamie Spears.

The singer, 41, took to her Instagram account to espouse the virtues of living a "simple life" including buying second-hand items and not throwing elaborate birthday parties for children.

She also attacked her dad for the 13-year conservatorship he instigated in 2008 when the star was going through a mental health battle. Spears accused her dad of "abuse" and of "controlling" her.

Spears posted a lengthy Instagram caption alongside a graphic that said "it's okay" to repeat clothes, not upgrade your phone, buy second-hand items, and live in a simple home.

"I get it, most people in Los Angeles with money have those lavish over the top homes with a pool that's connected to the kitchen and into the damn river ... if you have a child and you don't throw a party for them with the whole cast and characters from Disney World you have not done your job!!!" she began her caption.

She mocked elaborate home systems for switching on lights and TVs that "come out from a picture above the fireplace" because "that is the dumbest, most unattractive thing I've ever seen."

"I mean, who am I to judge when I can't even find the damn remote to my TV 📺 !!! I do know one thing, I know the essence of living in one's home is by giving it good intention and it will create the mood or ambiance... I've been into some of what is considered the best homes and they were not my cup of tea ☕️ ... not impressed one bit ... " Spears wrote.

The "Toxic" singer told her fans how, despite owning big homes, she would always retreat to her "normal bedroom" because "nobody can tell me what is the best for me"

"They can give me their advice if I request it ... but l'm in love with the life I have built for myself !!! I should be, it's f***** beautiful ..." she continued.

She then turned her sights on her dad, saying, "It's pretty crazy after all the hard work I've done in getting rid of my father's abuse and controlling me, literally messing with my head after 13 years believe it or not people."

"And mainly the media are absolutely hateful to me !!! I do believe there are a few good people in the world and I would love to meet them for coffee and a good laugh ... but in the meantime... my pretty little white a** will be sending prayers ... " Spears added.

She finished up by sending love, hugs, and "shields of safety" to her followers.

"Sweet itsy bitsy cutey kisses to every single one of you ... We need kindness and I will make sure I SPREAD THAT TODAY !!!" the star concluded.

It's not the first time Spears has lashed out at her dad. She has previously accused him of "trying to kill me."

"I've spoken about it several times, have proof, and witnesses of what he did," she wrote on Instagram in November.

The public heard from Spears for the first time about the involuntary conservatorship when she testified to a Los Angeles Court about her ordeal.

In 2021, the star told the judge some of the conditions of her conservatorship included being forced to work without a break for years including world tours and her long-running Las Vegas residency.

She said she was forced to have an IUD contraceptive device to prevent her from becoming pregnant.

The legal restraints were started on February 1, 2008, with her father Jamie Spears acting as a conservator for the majority of the 13 years. He and a lawyer controlled everything from Spears' finances to career decisions and even made medical decisions on her behalf. Jamie Spears' legal team said at the time that he had worked "tirelessly" to protect his daughter.

The "Free Britney" movement brought the conservatorship to the world's attention and was widely credited with helping to bring it to an end.

Since the conservatorship ended in 2021, Spears married her long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and released her first new music in six years. She collaborated with Elton John on the song "Hold Me Closer" which was released in August 2022.