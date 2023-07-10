New Britney Spears Video Raises Concerns

Britney Spears's fans are concerned for her well-being again after the pop star posted a video of herself dancing alone to her TikTok account.

The 41-year-old megastar regularly posts videos of her dancing in skimpy clothes to her social media. One of her recent videos showed her at home, dancing in barely there snakeskin bikini bottoms, a long-sleeved red crop top and black knee high boots. She showed off her experienced dance moves in her living room as she smiled towards the camera.

But for conservative commentator, Oli London, it was a troubling sign for the "Baby One More Time" singer, tweeting "Someone Save Britney!!!!!" alongside her TikTok video.

London's fans were divided in the replies as to whether Spears actually needed help or was just enjoying herself.

Britney Spears attends the "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" premiere on July 22, 2019, in Hollywood. A conservative commentator said he was concerned about Spears after seeing her latest dancing video. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic

"I hate to say this but if this is how she wants to spend her time, it's probably the best case scenario for her. She's got some demons. If this is how they manifest, it's not that bad. It could be much much worse," replied one person to London's tweet.

Another Twitter user wrote: "don't think it's the dancing. It's more the eyes. Poor Britney."

"I mean they're the same dance moves she's always done," one person tweeted. "People are just hating cuz she's older now and alone at home. She's been through so much and really all she's doing is dancing, seems like her way of coping. F** it I'm happy for her."

The latest concern for the singer comes after she claimed she was assaulted by the security team of NBA player Victor Wembanyama after attempting to approach him at a Las Vegas hotel to congratulate him on his recent season.

Video shows Spears running up behind Wembanyama and tapping him on the shoulder to get his attention, but seems to be swatted away be his security detail.

She took to her Instagram to demand an apology from the security guards and labeled the incident "disgusting." Spears also posted a meme that read, "you will smile again," and asked in the caption: "When's that God ???"

I mean they’re the same dance moves she’s always done. People are just hating cuz she’s older now and alone at home. She’s been through so much and really all she’s doing is dancing, seems like her way of coping. Fug it I’m happy for her. — Audrey Bradford (@dreybradford) July 9, 2023

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed no charges would be filed following the incident.

Concerns for Spears' mental health have existed for years after she went through public issues in 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears and her lawyer put in her in a conservatorship which would last 13 years.

During that time Spears had no autonomy on her freedom of movement, medical or career decisions. She said that she was forced to work non-stop and was banned from drugs, alcohol and even coffee. In testimony she gave to a Los Angeles judge in 2021, Spears said doctors forced her to have an IUD contraceptive device inserted to stop her from having children.

The judge ended the conservatorship for good in November, 2021.