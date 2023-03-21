Bruce Willis' Wife Opens Up About Their Relationship on Wedding Anniversary

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has revealed how they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary together, as the star battles frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Emma shared an insight into their home life on Instagram just days after Bruce's birthday video went viral online. Ex-wife Demi Moore shared a video of the family celebrating Bruce's 68th birthday, the first time the actor has appeared in footage since it was revealed he's suffering from FTD.

On March 19, Bruce's birthday, Emma also shared an update for fans, admitting she feels "grief and sadness."

Marking her 14th wedding anniversary with Bruce, Emma called him "the greatest love of my life," and recognized others who contributed to their day.

"I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another person's act of kindness yesterday. I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of some flowers.

She described how a friend bought her the pictured "sweet" bouquet of flowers.

"It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can't. And that is what it is," she wrote, referring to her husband Bruce when she says "our person."

"So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don't ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time," Emma wrote. She then thanks her friend Juliya and credited her with "singlehandedly" making the day special for them both.

Emma and Bruce married on March 21, 2009, and have two children together, Mabel Ray, born in 2012, and Evelyn Penn, born in 2014. Bruce has three other daughters from his previous marriage to Moore.

On March 19, Moore shared a sweet video that was seen and liked by millions on her social media account. It showed Willis being sung happy birthday by his family before he blew out the candles on his apple pie.

While many fans were happy to see Willis again, others questioned why the Die Hard actor was missing a tooth.

It isn't known what happened to Willis' tooth, but it may have been a recent issue as other photos of him posted to social media by his family show the Hollywood star with a full set of teeth.

