Bruce Willis' Missing Tooth in Demi Moore Video Raises Questions

Fans of Hollywood action star Bruce Willis became concerned when they noticed he was missing a front tooth during his recent birthday celebrations.

Willis rang in his 68th birthday surrounded by his family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, and he seemed to be in good spirits since it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

His current wife, Emma Herring, Moore and her three daughters with Willis posted identical statements on Instagram in February explaining how his aphasia diagnosis had progressed to dementia.

But the retired actor seemed in good spirits as his family, including his two daughters with Herring, sang "Happy Birthday" to the Die Hard legend.

It was the first time Willis has been seen since revealing his diagnosis and he smiled as he also sang along with his family. He managed to blow out the candles on his birthday pie after some effort, which made him and his family chuckle together.

Moore captioned the post: "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Despite appearing happy in the video, some fans became concerned when they noticed the actor's front tooth was missing.

"Does no one care Bruce is missing a front tooth... What happened there?" wrote one person in the comments.

While others replied saying they were wondering what happened, one person told the original commenter to "mind your business."

It isn't known what happened to Willis' tooth, but it may have been a recent issue as other photos of him posted to social media by his family show the Hollywood star with a full set of teeth.

Newsweek contacted his publicist via email for clarification.

Willis retired from acting in April last year after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a language and cognition disorder.

His family said it decided to announce his progression to FTD because Willis "always believed in using his voice in the world to help others."

"We know in our hearts that—if he could today—he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," they wrote in their February statement.

FTD is a series of incurable disorders that cause degeneration in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which leads to "an inevitable decline in functioning," according to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD).

There are no treatments to stop the progression of the disease and while FTD has some common symptoms with Alzheimer's disease, it tends to affect people at a younger age, with the onset of most patients developing the disorder between the ages of 45 and 64.

"As the disease progresses, the person affected may experience increasing difficulty in planning or organizing activities," the AFTD website states. "They may behave inappropriately in social or work settings, and have trouble communicating with others, or relating to loved ones."