Idaho Murder Update: Bryan Kohberger Offers Glimpse of His Alibi

The lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger filed a document in court late on Monday offering a glimpse into a possible alibi.

In a court filing, his lawyer, public defender Anne Taylor, said evidence will be produced to show that Kohberger was not at the rented, off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, when four students were killed.

Taylor wrote that "evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address will be disclosed pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements."

"It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the State as well as calling expert witnesses," the filing added.

Taylor previously asked the court for more time in order to review evidence in the case, including photographs and recordings, so she could come up with an alibi. While the filing does not provide an official alibi for Kohberger, it does suggest that more information will be provided at a later date.

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. August Frank/Getty

Kohberger, 28, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the fatal stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20.

Prosecutors in the case previously said that a DNA sample found on a knife sheath at the scene was a "statistical match" to Kohberger's DNA taken after he was arrested. Kohberger's former attorney in Pennsylvania, Jason LaBar, said that his client was "eager to be exonerated." During his arraignment, Kohberger stood silent, allowing the judge to enter not-guilty pleas for each of the charges.

Shortly after his arraignment, Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson announced in a court filing that the state was intending to seek the death penalty.

The death penalty intent stated that Kohberger allegedly "exhibited utter disregard for human life."

"The defendant, by his conduct, whether such conduct was before, during or after the commission of the murder at hand, has exhibited a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society," the death penalty intent filing said.

However, Kohberger's attorneys recently filed their own motion alleging that the DNA found on the knife sheath may have been planted.

"The State's argument asks this Court and Mr Kohberger to assume—is that the DNA on the sheath was placed there by Mr Kohberger, and not someone else during an investigation that spans hundreds of members of law enforcement and apparently at least one lab the State refuses to name," Kohberger's legal team wrote in a motion.

