Prosecutors Raise Alarm About Bryan Kohberger's Desire to Commit Murder

Prosecutors in Idaho announced on Monday that they plan to seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students last November.

"The state gives this notice based on the fact that it has not been identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances sufficient to prohibit the tiers of fact from considering all penalties authorized by the Idaho legislature including the possibility of a capital sentence," Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson wrote in a court filing. "Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty."

The filing on Monday comes shortly after prosecutors said that Kohberger's DNA taken from a buccal swab while in jail was a "statistical match" to DNA that was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene.

On November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. Over a month later, Kohberger, 28, was arrested at his parents' residence in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. A former lawyer who represented Kohberger said at the time that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November, listens during his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court on May 22 in Moscow, Idaho. On Monday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a new court document stating that he is seeking the death penalty in Kohberger's case. Zach Wilkinson/Pool/Getty

The court filing on Monday also states several reasons why prosecutors are seeking the death penalty including a point that says "the defendant, by his conduct, whether such conduct was before, during or after the commission of the murder at hand, has exhibited a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society."

Newsweek reached out to Kohberger's public defender, Anne Taylor, via email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.