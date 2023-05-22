U.S.

Bryan Kohberger 'Standing Silent': What It Means for Idaho Murders Case 

By
U.S. University of Idaho Murders Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger stood "silent" during his arraignment hearing on Monday, allowing the judge to enter a not guilty plea in the University of Idaho killings case.

During the hearing, Kohberger's attorney, Anne Taylor, said that the 28-year-old was "standing silent" when asked if he'd like to enter a plea. Judge John Judge said, "I'm going to enter not guilty pleas on each charge, counts one, two, three, four and five."

Kohberger was indicted last week by a grand jury on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony yburglary. Last November, four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found fatally stabbed in a home near the college.

Bryan Kohberger 'Stands Silent'
Bryan Kohberger appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5 in Moscow, Idaho. On Monday, Kohberger stood "silent" when asked about a plea, allowing the judge to enter not guilty pleas for each of the five charges in the University of Idaho killings case. Ted S. Warren/Getty

The killings prompted a widespread manhunt by the Moscow, Idaho, Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies, which eventually led to Kohberger's arrest at his parents' residence in Pennsylvania in December. His former attorney said that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Kohberger was attending graduate school at Washington State University when the killings occurred, and little information has been released about him, mainly because of a wide-ranging gag order issued by the court.

During the arraignment hearing on Monday, Kohberger was read the charges and answered "yes" to many questions asked by the judge, such as if his name, birthday and Social Security number were listed correctly on the indictment.

Kohberger also answered "yes" when asked if he understood all of the charges and the maximum penalty for each. For the murder charges, the judge said that the maximum penalty could be life in prison or the death penalty, and the prosecution will have 60 days to seek the death penalty in the case if it wishes to do so.

Judge announced that the trial date will be set for October 2.

Read more

Prior to the arraignment on Monday, Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and elected state attorney, told Newsweek that "now that the case is based on an indictment and the entry of a plea, the state's pursuit of the death penalty (or not) needs to be addressed within sixty days."

"While the case is proceeding as if it were a death penalty case—including having death penalty qualified defense counsel—it's important and required to engage in the formality of filing," McAuliffe said.

Newsweek reached out to Kohberger's public defender via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC