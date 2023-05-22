Bryan Kohberger 'Standing Silent': What It Means for Idaho Murders Case 

Bryan Kohberger stood "silent" during his arraignment hearing on Monday, allowing the judge to enter a not guilty plea in the University of Idaho killings case.

During the hearing, Kohberger's attorney, Anne Taylor, said that the 28-year-old was "standing silent" when asked if he'd like to enter a plea. Judge John Judge said, "I'm going to enter not guilty pleas on each charge, counts one, two, three, four and five."

Kohberger was indicted last week by a grand jury on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony yburglary. Last November, four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found fatally stabbed in a home near the college.

Bryan Kohberger appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5 in Moscow, Idaho. On Monday, Kohberger stood "silent" when asked about a plea, allowing the judge to enter not guilty pleas for each of the five charges in the University of Idaho killings case. Ted S. Warren/Getty

The killings prompted a widespread manhunt by the Moscow, Idaho, Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies, which eventually led to Kohberger's arrest at his parents' residence in Pennsylvania in December. His former attorney said that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Kohberger was attending graduate school at Washington State University when the killings occurred, and little information has been released about him, mainly because of a wide-ranging gag order issued by the court.

During the arraignment hearing on Monday, Kohberger was read the charges and answered "yes" to many questions asked by the judge, such as if his name, birthday and Social Security number were listed correctly on the indictment.

Kohberger also answered "yes" when asked if he understood all of the charges and the maximum penalty for each. For the murder charges, the judge said that the maximum penalty could be life in prison or the death penalty, and the prosecution will have 60 days to seek the death penalty in the case if it wishes to do so.

Judge announced that the trial date will be set for October 2.

Prior to the arraignment on Monday, Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and elected state attorney, told Newsweek that "now that the case is based on an indictment and the entry of a plea, the state's pursuit of the death penalty (or not) needs to be addressed within sixty days."

"While the case is proceeding as if it were a death penalty case—including having death penalty qualified defense counsel—it's important and required to engage in the formality of filing," McAuliffe said.

Newsweek reached out to Kohberger's public defender via email for comment.