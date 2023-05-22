Why Bryan Kohberger's Court Appearance Will Be 'Unusual'

Bryan Kohberger will face the families of the four University of Idaho students he is accused of killing for the first time in months during his arraignment on Monday.

The 28-year-old is accused of breaking into a rental home near the university in Moscow in the early hours of November 13 and fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger, who was a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman at the time of the murders, is expected to enter not guilty pleas during his arraignment at the Latah County Courthouse from 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent who is not involved in the case, told Newsweek on Monday that she is "confident" Kohberger will deny the charges against him.

Bryan Kohberger, right, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Ted S. Warren/Pool-Getty Images

A lawyer who represented Kohberger following his arrest at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on December 30 previously said he was "eager to be exonerated."

Much of Kohberger's arraignment is expected to be routine, according to Coffindaffer.

But she says what will be unusual is that Kohberger will come face to face with some of the family members of the slain students.

"It will be hard on them to face" Kohberger, she said. "It's been months… It will be very hard especially since a grand jury now has also found [probable cause] to believe he is guilty."

She said their "shock and grief has likely turned to more cerebral emotions" and they are focused on seeking justice.

Kohberger was indicted last week by a grand jury in Boise on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. As a result, a preliminary hearing that was scheduled to take place in late June has been canceled due to the indictment.

In an appearance on NewsNation's Morning in America on Monday, Coffindaffer also discussed what to expect from Kohberger's arraignment.

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four Idaho college students, is set to be arraigned Monday morning after being indicted by a grand jury.@CoffindafferFBI explains why Kohberger is expected to plead not guilty.



MORE: https://t.co/Sj2W1f5Lj6 #MorningInAmerica pic.twitter.com/QZNEKReFEr — NewsNation (@NewsNation) May 22, 2023

"Normally an arraignment like this is very quick, it's usual. It's really where the charges are read to him. In this case, they will probably waive the reading of the indictment and he will enter a plea of not guilty is what's anticipated," she said.

"What makes this unusual I think is you're going to have family members there that are going to see Bryan Kohberger really for the first time in months, and I expect that to be emotional for them."

Last week, Goncalves' father Steve Goncalves told NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield that he and other family members would face Kohberger in court on Monday.

"We're gonna be there at every moment, analyzing every piece of data, going through everything to make sure that it is the right person and we hold them accountable," he said.

He added that he and his family will do everything they can to ensure Kohberger is held accountable if guilty.

"That kind of pressure has to come from more than just one parent. It has to come from all of us," he said. "The more uncomfortable we can make this room, the more that we can represent each person that was robbed of their lives."