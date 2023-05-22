Everything We Know About Bryan Kohberger's Arraignment in Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, will be arraigned on Monday.

Kohberger, 28, was indicted last week by a grand jury in Boise on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

A preliminary hearing that was originally scheduled to begin on June 26 has been canceled due to the indictment.

Kohberger is accused of breaking into a rental home near the university in Moscow in the early hours of November 13 and fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger, then a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, was arrested weeks later at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. A lawyer who represented him at the time said he was "eager to be exonerated."

Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Ted S. Warren/Pool-Getty Images

When Is Kohberger's Arraignment?

Kohberger's arraignment at Latah County Courthouse is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, or 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

How to Watch Kohberger's Arraignment

No live broadcasting, transmitting or streaming from the courtroom is allowed, according to an order governing courthouse and courtroom conduct that was issued last week.

Two members of the media will be permitted to operate pooled audio and video recording of the hearing and one will handle still photography, the order said.

The footage of the hearing will be available after it ends.

NewsNation's Brian Entin said he will be among the reporters in the courtroom on Monday. "We can post the video after the hearing ends," he wrote on Twitter.

In Moscow, Idaho for Bryan Kohberger arraignment tomorrow morning.

9am pacific time/noon east coast time.

I’ll be in the courtroom — and we can post the video after the hearing ends. pic.twitter.com/41XnX2fSNc — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 22, 2023

What Happens Next?

During the arraignment, the judge will state Kohberger's rights and the charges against him. He will likely be asked to enter a plea for each charge.

If he pleads guilty, a presentence investigation will be ordered. The information compiled will assist the judge in determining a sentence.

However, if Kohberge pleads not guilty as expected, the case will head to trial. If he refuses to enter a plea, the court will enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

The arraignment should be straightforward, said Michael McAuliffe, a former federal prosecutor and attorney.

"There is no reason to believe it's anything other than a 'not guilty' plea at this juncture. The bond will remain the same. It's possible the parties could raise discovery issues," he told Newsweek.

McAuliffe said the next "fundamental" issue that would need to be addressed is whether the state intends to seek the death penalty.

"Now that the case is based on an indictment, the issue needs to be addressed," he said. "While the case is proceeding as if it were a death penalty case—including having death penalty qualified defense counsel—it's important and required to engage in the formality of filing."

It's not clear when a trial could take place. Under Idaho law, a trial has to take place within six months of when a defendant is arraigned unless they waive the right to a speedy trial.

"If the Kohberger case becomes a death penalty prosecution, the timeframe very likely gets longer for everything including the trial date," McAuliffe said.