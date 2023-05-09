U.S.

Bryan Kohberger's Attorney Fights With Prosecutors Over Evidence 

By
U.S. Idaho University of Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger Idaho Murders

Bryan Kohberger's attorney recently filed court documents calling on prosecutors to turn over more evidence in the Idaho murders case.

On May 4, Anne Taylor, the public defender representing Kohberger in the Idaho murders case filed a motion to compel discovery, calling on the court to require the state and prosecutors to turn over additional evidence. The evidence includes body and dashcam footage related to the search warrant at Kohberger's Pennsylvania residence, lab testing results, notes and recordings from the Moscow Police Department and all police reports and audio/video evidence related to Kohberger's arrest and detainment in Pennsylvania.

The request by Taylor comes after she filed several requests for discovery with the court on February 3 and March 24.

"As of May 4, 2023, Counsel for Mr. Kohberger has not received the requested materials," Taylor wrote in the motion this month.

Bryan Kohberger's Attorney Fights With Prosecutors
Bryan Kohberger sits as his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, speaks during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. In May 2023, Kohberger's attorney filed a motion compelling the prosecutors to turn over additional evidence in the Idaho murders case. Ted S. Warren/Getty

Kohberger, 28, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20. Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University at the time of the murders last November, and when he was arrested in Pennsylvania, his attorney representing him said that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Kohberger has not yet entered a plea in the case and a preliminary trial is scheduled to begin in June.

Earlier this month, the New York Times obtained new documents related to the search warrant executed at Kohberger's apartment near the Washington State University campus. The documents contained new items that were tested for possible blood samples and two items received positive results, including a "reddish/brown stain on uncased pillow, south side of bed," and a "mattress cover on bed in NE room on edge facing doorway."

A storage closet was also found in Kohberger's apartment, however, police said that "there were cobwebs going into the storage closet and the floor was dusty. It did not appear the closet had been used recently and nothing was seized or collected from the closet."

Read more

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, previously spoke with Newsweek about the items collected for blood samples and said, "If there's blood, it could be his, it could be theirs [the victims], it could be a mixture of both."

"I think it's a big win," Coffindaffer, who is not involved in the case, told Newsweek.

Newsweek reached out to Taylor and Latah County Prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC