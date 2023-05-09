Bryan Kohberger's Attorney Fights With Prosecutors Over Evidence 

Bryan Kohberger's attorney recently filed court documents calling on prosecutors to turn over more evidence in the Idaho murders case.

On May 4, Anne Taylor, the public defender representing Kohberger in the Idaho murders case filed a motion to compel discovery, calling on the court to require the state and prosecutors to turn over additional evidence. The evidence includes body and dashcam footage related to the search warrant at Kohberger's Pennsylvania residence, lab testing results, notes and recordings from the Moscow Police Department and all police reports and audio/video evidence related to Kohberger's arrest and detainment in Pennsylvania.

The request by Taylor comes after she filed several requests for discovery with the court on February 3 and March 24.

"As of May 4, 2023, Counsel for Mr. Kohberger has not received the requested materials," Taylor wrote in the motion this month.

Bryan Kohberger sits as his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, speaks during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. In May 2023, Kohberger's attorney filed a motion compelling the prosecutors to turn over additional evidence in the Idaho murders case. Ted S. Warren/Getty

Kohberger, 28, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20. Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University at the time of the murders last November, and when he was arrested in Pennsylvania, his attorney representing him said that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

Kohberger has not yet entered a plea in the case and a preliminary trial is scheduled to begin in June.

Earlier this month, the New York Times obtained new documents related to the search warrant executed at Kohberger's apartment near the Washington State University campus. The documents contained new items that were tested for possible blood samples and two items received positive results, including a "reddish/brown stain on uncased pillow, south side of bed," and a "mattress cover on bed in NE room on edge facing doorway."

A storage closet was also found in Kohberger's apartment, however, police said that "there were cobwebs going into the storage closet and the floor was dusty. It did not appear the closet had been used recently and nothing was seized or collected from the closet."

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, previously spoke with Newsweek about the items collected for blood samples and said, "If there's blood, it could be his, it could be theirs [the victims], it could be a mixture of both."

"I think it's a big win," Coffindaffer, who is not involved in the case, told Newsweek.

