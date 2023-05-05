Idaho Murder Update: Documents Give New Insight Into Bryan Kohberger Case

New documents related to the search of Bryan Kohberger's apartment were released this week in the Idaho murder case involving four University of Idaho students.

On Thursday, Mike Baker of the New York Times obtained 166 pages related to the search of Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University, after he was arrested on charges of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the fatal stabbings of four students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20 and Xana Kernodle, 20. Kohberger has not yet entered a plea and his former attorney said that his client was "eager to be exonerated."

The documents contain the items seized from his apartment which included several possible hair strands, a computer tower, and two stains that appeared to be blood, among several other items. Newsweek previously reported on the items that were seized from Kohberger's apartment near the Washington State University campus, where he was attending graduate school at the time of the murders in November.

Booking Photo of Bryan Kohberger. On Thursday, May 4, 2023, new documents related to the search warrant of Kohberger's apartment were released. Monroe County Correctional Facility

Additionally, the documents also contained a list of items that were taken for presumptive chemical tests for blood. However, only two of the items collected tested positive for blood. These items were listed as a "reddish/brown stain on uncased pillow, south side of bed," and a "mattress cover on bed in NE room on edge facing doorway."

"Multiple stains present on cover collected after one positive result, other stains not tested," the list said.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, told Newsweek that "if there's blood, it could be his, it could be theirs [the victims], it could be a mixture of both."

"I think it's a big win," Coffindaffer said in regard to the different items that tested positive for blood.

The documents also stated that police discovered a "storage unit," inside of Kohberger's apartment.

"When the search of the apartment was complete, we went to the storage closet. There were cobwebs going into the storage closet and the floor was dusty. It did not appear the closet had been used recently and nothing was seized or collected from the closet," the documents said.

Coffindaffer also told Newsweek that the discovery of the storage closet "was a big goose egg," as officers did not seize or collect any items from it.

Coffindaffer made similar comments about the storage closet in a tweet on Friday saying "Bottom line is goose egg. Nothing there. Cobwebs. LE doesn't know if anything was ever there."

In addition to the documents, the New York Times also obtained yesterday a video of Kohberger's traffic stop by Washington State University police officers a few weeks before the murders. Kohberger was stopped after running a red light, but in the video, he attempted to reason with the officer saying, "What actually happened was I was stuck in the middle of an intersection, so I was forced to go left."

He was eventually let go with a warning after the officer explained the law to him.

Newsweek reached out to Kohberger's public defender in Idaho, Anne Taylor, via email for comment.