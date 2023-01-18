Read Bryan Kohberger Search Warrant: New Details About Idaho Murder Case

A newly unsealed search warrant in the University of Idaho murders case revealed a list of items that police seized from suspect Bryan Kohberger's apartment, offering new details on potential evidence as authorities seek to prove his alleged involvement in the killings.

Kohberger has maintained his innocence in the case, with his former public defender Jason LaBar saying in a statement that Kohberger was "eager to be exonerated."

The items seized included possible hair strands, a nitrite-type black glove, a computer tower and cuttings from an uncased pillow of a "reddish/brown stain," according to the warrant. The search warrant and warrant application can be read below.

Four University of Idaho students—Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle—were found dead in an off-campus residence in mid-November last year.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student in criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University, was arrested on December 30 at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, in connection with the case and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.