Bryan Kohberger Evidence Not Fully Convincing— Scott Peterson Attorney

The evidence against University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger isn't entirely convincing, a member of convicted murderer Scott Peterson's defense team has suggested.

Lara Yeretsian, speaking to the Dan Abrams Live show on NewsNation, was introduced by the host as arguing that "the case against Kohberger is not nearly as convincing as many, including me, have suggested."

Yeretsian, who worked on Scott Peterson's defense before he was convicted of the first-degree murder of his pregnant wife and second-degree murder in the death of their unborn son in 2004, said the evidence against Kohberger "is a circumstantial case, after all." However, she qualified: "When we bring everything together— yes, it does come across as a pretty strong case."

"But again," she continued, "as criminal defense attorneys, our job is to dissect this evidence, and not just look at it as a whole only, but to look at every single evidence and try to attack each evidence and poke holes, right, in the reliability of that evidence, and the strength of that evidence, to advocate for our client."

On January 14, Yeretsian appeared on the Law & Crime Network's Sidebar podcast to say that she expected Kohberger's defense team to pick apart every piece of evidence laid out against him.

"There are ways to poke holes in every single one of these pieces [of evidence]," she told host Angenette Levy.

The bodies of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were discovered in rented accommodation in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13.

The 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant at Washington State University was arrested by law enforcement in Pennsylvania on December 30. Kohberger is accused of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

Kohberger waived any extradition rights following his detention by law enforcement officials, and was transferred from Pennsylvania to Idaho. He traveled to a regional airport near the city of Moscow, before arriving at Latah County Jail.

His attorney during the extradition case, Jason LaBar, said Kohberger was "eager to be exonerated" and was "looking forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."

Kohberger appeared in court in the small Idaho city on January 5, followed by a second court appearance on January 12.

He spoke briefly to confirm he understood he was waiving his right to a speedy hearing, and his preliminary hearing was set for June 26. Kohberger will remain in custody until that date, and it's understood the entire week will be reserved for the hearing.