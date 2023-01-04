Everything We Know About Bryan Kohberger's Return to Idaho

Following his hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger is expected to soon return to Idaho, where he is currently charged with several crimes.

Kohberger appeared in court in Pennsylvania and waived his extradition, allowing for his return to Moscow, Idaho. In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Brian Entin of NewsNation confirmed that the extradition process was underway and Kohberger was removed from the Monroe County jail at around 6 a.m. local time.

"On January 3, 2023, the suspect in the Moscow homicide investigation, Bryan C. Kohberger, waived extradition in Pennsylvania. Within the next 10 days, Kohberger will be returned to Idaho," the Moscow Police Department said in a press release. "Details regarding Kohberger's transportation to Idaho, specifically when that may occur and by what method of transportation will not be shared publicly for security reasons."

On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on charges including four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. The charges are in connection to the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

On January 1, Kohberger's public defender in Pennsylvania, Jason LaBar, issued a statement saying, "Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible....He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise—not tried in the court of public opinion."

According to the Moscow Police Department, Kohberger will appear before a magistrate court judge in Idaho, where he will be read his rights and the charges filed against him.

"At this hearing, the defendant is not asked for their plea. At the Initial Appearance, the court schedules a preliminary hearing," police said in a recent press release. "Upon Kohberger's return to Idaho he will be served with the Idaho arrest warrant for four counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Burglary. Once that arrest warrant is returned to the court, the probable cause affidavit will be unsealed."

While speaking with CourtTV, Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles confirmed that Kohberger will be housed in the Latah County Jail in a "separate cell" after he arrives in Idaho.

According to a court order released by the Moscow Police Department, it appears that Kohberger's trial will be open to members of the public and the media. The court order also states that "if the court allows cameras in the courtroom and orders that the media coverage be pooled, then all media shall have access to and share the video, audio, and still photographs received from the permitted cameras."