Body Cam Footage Shows Bryan Kohberger Traffic Stop on Drive Home

Newly released body cam footage shows Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father being stopped by Indiana State Police on their cross-country holiday trip.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology student at Washington State University, was arrested Friday morning at his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, for allegedly stabbing four University of Idaho students—Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20—to death in November.

According to a statement from Kohberger's lawyer, Jason LaBar, to NBC News on Sunday, the suspect's father had flown from Pennsylvania to Washington to travel back home with his son for the holiday season.

During the cross-country road trip, Kohberger and his father were pulled over on two separate occasions while crossing through Indiana.

According to a report from Indianapolis' Fox affiliate WXIN-TV, Indiana State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the pair had been stopped on December 15 within a nine-minute timespan while driving on I-70.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, Kohberger, who was driving the vehicle, was pulled over for following a car too closely. Indiana State Police also pulled over Kohberger for following another car too closely and for speeding, less than 10 minutes after the first stop.

In both traffic stops, Kohberger was let off with a verbal warning, reported WXIN.

Body cam footage of the Indiana State Police traffic stop was posted to Twitter Tuesday by Eric Graves, a reporter for WXIN and CBS affiliate WTTV in Indianapolis. In the roughly two-minute clip, the officer approaches Kohberger and his father traveling in a White Hyundai Elantra, the same model of car that investigators indicated could be related to the murders.

NEW: Indiana State Police just released video of a trooper pulling over Bryan Kohnberger and his father on their way back to PA from ID. Kohberger is the suspect in the murder of four Idaho students. Here's the full interaction. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/V6m6fG9x40 — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) January 3, 2023

While it's hard to make out what Kohberger and his father tell the officer, the state trooper can be heard saying, "Well I'm not going to give you guys another ticket or warning if you just got stopped. Just make sure you give yourself plenty of room."

Kohberger appeared in Pennsylvania court on Tuesday and waived his extradition hearing. The suspect will now be transferred to Idaho where he is expected to make an initial appearance before a magistrate.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, where the four University of Idaho students were killed in an off-campus home, have come under heavy criticism for the lack of information that has been released by authorities in this high-profile case.

Under state law, however, the affidavit outlining the four first-degree murder charges and the felony burglary charge will remain sealed until Kohberger arrives in Idaho.

Newsweek reached out to Moscow Police for comment.