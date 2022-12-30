Idaho Murders Live Updates: Hyundai Elantra Reportedly Found at Suspect's Home
- An arrest has been made in connection with the November murders of four University of Idaho students, nearly seven weeks after the brutal attack.
- Authorities took 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger into custody Friday in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.
- Police have been combing through thousands of tips in the weeks since Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home on Nov. 13.
- The violence of the murders and the weeks that went by without an arrest put a spotlight on the town of Moscow, Idaho, as the victims' family members expressed frustration with the investigation.
- Moscow Police are expected to hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. PST.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Hyundai Elantra Reportedly Found at Suspect's Home
A Hyundai Elantra was reportedly found at the home of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday in connection with the November murders of four University of Idaho students.
Law enforcement officials told NBC News that police found the vehicle at Kohberger's home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Friday, nearly seven weeks after the four students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home.
Earlier this month, police were seeking information about a white Hyundai Elantra they said was spotted near the home on the night of the murders. Police did not know the license plate number of the vehicle at that time, but said they believed it was a model from 2011, 2012 or 2013.
"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," police in Moscow, Idaho said on December 7. They urged individuals with information about the vehicle to contact their investigation tip line.
Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania
A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania, police report.
A law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
According to paperwork filed in Monroe County Court, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was awaiting extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. He was arrested in Hazelton, PA, a town at the foothills of the Pocono Mountains.
While little is known about Kohberger, there is a PH.D. student by the same name listed in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, WA, just a short drive across state lines from the University of Idaho.