Hyundai Elantra Reportedly Found at Suspect's Home

A Hyundai Elantra was reportedly found at the home of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday in connection with the November murders of four University of Idaho students.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that police found the vehicle at Kohberger's home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Friday, nearly seven weeks after the four students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home.

Earlier this month, police were seeking information about a white Hyundai Elantra they said was spotted near the home on the night of the murders. Police did not know the license plate number of the vehicle at that time, but said they believed it was a model from 2011, 2012 or 2013.

"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," police in Moscow, Idaho said on December 7. They urged individuals with information about the vehicle to contact their investigation tip line.