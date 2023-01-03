Bryan Kohberger Live News Updates as Extradition Hearing Begins

Police Must Have Strong Evidence Against Kohberger—Former FBI Agent

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has told Newsweek that investigators are likely to have "very strong evidence" against Kohberger for his accused crimes.

She noted that as the Idaho case has been "highly publicized", police would not have announced an arrest and the accompanying charges unless they "completely [believed] that this was the person who committed this crime."

She added: "We obviously know they have at least that threshold of probable cause met because a judge has signed off. But I think beyond that, they have very strong evidence."