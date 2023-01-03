Tue, Jan 03, 2023
Bryan Kohberger Live News Updates as Extradition Hearing Begins

By
Booking Photo of Bryan Kohberger
In this combination image, the booking photo of Bryan C. Kohberger and State Police forensics, Idaho Monroe County Correctional Facility/Moscow PD

Police Must Have Strong Evidence Against Kohberger—Former FBI Agent

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has told Newsweek that investigators are likely to have "very strong evidence" against Kohberger for his accused crimes.

She noted that as the Idaho case has been "highly publicized", police would not have announced an arrest and the accompanying charges unless they "completely [believed] that this was the person who committed this crime."

She added: "We obviously know they have at least that threshold of probable cause met because a judge has signed off. But I think beyond that, they have very strong evidence."

Idaho Police Still Searching for Murder Weapon

Questions still remain regarding the killing as authorities are still searching for the murder weapon that was used to stab all four victims.

Police have also not outlined what they believe the motive behind the crimes was.

Kohberger's attorney has called for the public to reserve judgment until the case is resolved.

"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence," LaBar wrote in a statement. "He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise—not tried in the court of public opinion."

Idaho students murder investigation
Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service/Getty

When Is Bryan Kohberger's Extradition Hearing? How To Watch Live

The hearing is scheduled for 3.30 P.M. EST at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania.

Court officials said on Monday evening that media will be permitted access into the courthouse but there will be no cameras allowed inside the courtroom, where the hearing is happening.

Reporters will be allowed inside the courtroom on a first-come, first-serve basis, in line with Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules.

Despite this, some media outlets have said that they may have access and will be providing live coverage of the extradition hearing.

Newsweek will be providing updates to its liveblog on the hearing as the hearing progresses.

Following the hearing, Kohberger could be taken to Idaho as soon as Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Bryan Kohberger's Day in Court

The man suspected of the murders of four University of Idaho students is due to appear in court for the first time since being arrested by police. Bryan Kohberger will appear at an extradition hearing at at the Monroe County, Pennsylvania courthouse at 3:30 p.m. ET today.

The hearing is likely to be over quickly as the public defender says Kohberger will waive his extradition hearing. Cameras are not allowed inside but members of the press are, as well as family members of the murdered victims—Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.

Booking Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Booking Photo of Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger was arrested without incident at approximately 0145 hours on Friday, December 20, 2022, and lodged on a Pennsylvania Criminal Complaint as a fugitive from justice. He was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Michael Muth and is currently housed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility without bail. Monroe County Correctional Facility
