Bryan Kohberger Live News Updates as Extradition Hearing Begins
- Bryan Kohberger, the main suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, will today face an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania, as police attempt to return him to Idaho.
- Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were stabbed to death in a student home in the town of Moscow, Idaho in the early hours of November 13, 2022.
- The brutality of the Idaho murders and the mystery that surrounded them captured interest across the U.S. and internationally.
- Police also appeared baffled by the events until the apprehension of Kohberger on December 30 at his parents' home in Pennsylvania. It appears the suspect travelled home for the holidays with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra that had become a focus point of the investigation for police, as well as the army of online sleuths following the case.
- In a statement on January 1, Kohberger's attorney Jason LaBar said: "Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."
- Kohberger is a Ph.D. student studying Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, and it has been noted that he studies under Katherine Ramsland—a renowned forensic psychologist who describes herself as an expert on serial killers.
Police Must Have Strong Evidence Against Kohberger—Former FBI Agent
Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has told Newsweek that investigators are likely to have "very strong evidence" against Kohberger for his accused crimes.
She noted that as the Idaho case has been "highly publicized", police would not have announced an arrest and the accompanying charges unless they "completely [believed] that this was the person who committed this crime."
She added: "We obviously know they have at least that threshold of probable cause met because a judge has signed off. But I think beyond that, they have very strong evidence."
Idaho Police Still Searching for Murder Weapon
Questions still remain regarding the killing as authorities are still searching for the murder weapon that was used to stab all four victims.
Police have also not outlined what they believe the motive behind the crimes was.
Kohberger's attorney has called for the public to reserve judgment until the case is resolved.
"Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence," LaBar wrote in a statement. "He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise—not tried in the court of public opinion."
When Is Bryan Kohberger's Extradition Hearing? How To Watch Live
The hearing is scheduled for 3.30 P.M. EST at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania.
Court officials said on Monday evening that media will be permitted access into the courthouse but there will be no cameras allowed inside the courtroom, where the hearing is happening.
Reporters will be allowed inside the courtroom on a first-come, first-serve basis, in line with Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules.
Despite this, some media outlets have said that they may have access and will be providing live coverage of the extradition hearing.
Newsweek will be providing updates to its liveblog on the hearing as the hearing progresses.
Following the hearing, Kohberger could be taken to Idaho as soon as Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.
Bryan Kohberger's Day in Court
The man suspected of the murders of four University of Idaho students is due to appear in court for the first time since being arrested by police. Bryan Kohberger will appear at an extradition hearing at at the Monroe County, Pennsylvania courthouse at 3:30 p.m. ET today.
The hearing is likely to be over quickly as the public defender says Kohberger will waive his extradition hearing. Cameras are not allowed inside but members of the press are, as well as family members of the murdered victims—Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen.