Idaho Murder Victim's Dad Speaks Out About Daughter Knowing Bryan Kohberger

The father of one of the slain Idaho victims recently spoke out on if his daughter had any connections to the arrested suspect, Bryan Kohberger.

Steve Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, who was fatally stabbed in her off-campus residence near the University of Idaho last month, recently spoke with NewsNation and was asked if his daughter had any connection to Kohberger.

"I'm biased, but if he got to know my daughter, I would think it would be impossible for you to hurt her, so I think a little bit of us all kinda felt like this was somebody who didn't have a chance to meet her, talk to her, get to know her because she was [a] very likable person and she didn't have a mean bone in her body," Goncalves said.

"So, I think there's a little comfort in knowing that this person wasn't somebody she trusted and loved," Goncalves added.

Brian Entin of NewsNation also reported that the Goncalves family is actively looking to see if there are any connections between their daughter and Kohberger.

Last week, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders that left Goncalves, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, dead.

According to the Moscow Police Department, Kohberger was arrested on four counts of first-degree murder as well as one count of felony burglary.

"These murders have shaken our community, and I know that no arrest will restore the families or bring these young students back. However, we believe in the criminal process and continue to extend our most sincere condolences to the families," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said following the arrest.

"Since November, investigators have been laser-focused on pursuing every lead in our pursuit of justice," Fry added.

Following the arrest, little information has been released about Kohberger, other than his interest in criminology as he obtained degrees in the study. Kohberger obtained his bachelor's degree from DeSales University in Pennsylvania and completed his studies in June 2022. Kohberger then went on to attend Washington State University where he was studying to get a Ph.D. in criminology.

Kohberger's attorney in Pennsylvania, Jason LaBar, issued a statement on January 1, saying, "Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."

LaBar also previously said that Kohberger plans to waive his extradition hearing, allowing for his return to Idaho, where he will appear in court.

Newsweek reached out to the Moscow Police Department for comment.