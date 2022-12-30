Idaho Murder Arrest Sparks Speculations About 'Bryan Kohberger' Crime Study

Police arrested a suspect on Friday in connection to the four University of Idaho murders, prompting speculation around a crime study that the individual may have posted.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by law enforcement in Pennsylvania on Friday following a warrant for first-degree murder charges issued by the Moscow Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to Newsweek.

On November 13, the Moscow Police Department said that four college students—Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20—were fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence.

Following the arrest, numerous social media users shared screenshots of a Reddit account speculating that it belonged to Kohberger. The screenshots featured a post on Reddit discussing a crime study. Newsweek has been unable to independently confirm that the account belongs to Kohberger, but the account has since been suspended.

"It's being speculated that this Reddit post was made by Bryan Kohberger, the suspect arrested for the Idaho 4 murders. This is sending chills down my spine," Twitter user Dustin Dailey wrote in a tweet, sharing screenshots of the Reddit post.

The Reddit post, titled "Research Participation Needed," goes on to ask users to help with a crime study.

"My name is Bryan, and I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime. In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience," the post said.

"In the event that your most recent offense was not one that led to a conviction, you may still participate. Additional surveys are included after the open-ended section as to best understand your unique traits. The study should take about 15-20 minutes to fully complete."

The post goes on to state that answers and the identity of the survey taker will remain anonymous and that the study has been approved by DeSales University. A statement sent to Newsweek from the university confirmed that Kohberger received a bachelor's degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies there in June 2022.

The Reddit post also states Kohberger's name as a "student investigator."

A number of other Twitter users also shared screenshots of the Reddit post.

"If Bryan Kohberger is the suspect in custody in the Idaho murders it's really creepy seeing what he posted last May in a Reddit," Twitter user @malefragilitea wrote.

Twitter user @JakeAndHoops wrote, "A few sources are claiming that Bryan Kohberger is the suspect who has been arrested for the Idaho murders. Kohberger allegedly posted this thread on Reddit back in May."