Bryan Kohberger's Dad Drove With Son Out of Idaho in White Hyundai—Lawyer

The father of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly drove across the country with him to Pennsylvania in a white Hyundai Elantra.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody at his parent's house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four students were found stabbed to death at a rental home in Moscow on November 13.

According to NewsNation's Brian Entin, Kohberger's attorney said his client's father had traveled to Idaho and driven back to Pennsylvania with Kohberger in the middle of December.

They made the journey of about 2,500 miles in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model of vehicle that law enforcement asked the public for help finding because it was seen near the home around the time of the killings.

Jason LaBar, a public defender who is representing Kohberger, previously told CNN that Kohberger arrived in Pennsylvania around December 17 to celebrate the holidays with his family. "His father actually went out (to Idaho) and they drove home together," he said.

LaBar told CNN that Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra was found at his parent's house. He said Kohberger's father answered the door to police and both he and Kohberger were cooperative.

The public defender representing Bryan Kohberger told me Bryan’s dad went out to Idaho and drove back with him to Pennsylvania in the white Hyunda Elantra in mid December. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 1, 2023

LaBar also said he has recommended his client undergo a psychological evaluation before court proceedings.

He said Kohberger plans to waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly transported to Idaho. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

"Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible," LaBar said. He could not immediately be reached for further comment.

In a statement, Kohberger's family said there "are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel" for the victims' families.

"We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother," the statement said. "We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions."

At a press conference announcing Kohberger's arrest on Friday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home "with the intent to commit murder."

Investigators are still looking for a weapon, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said.

Citing Idaho law, authorities said they could not discuss details including what led them to Kohberger or a possible motive until he is extradited to Idaho and court records are unsealed.

"The Idaho Supreme Court dictates that probable cause affidavits remain sealed until the arrest warrant is returned to the court," the Moscow Police Department said in a news release.

"As such, the factual basis of this case will remain sealed until an initial appearance is made in an Idaho court. No additional information can be provided in this case until court files and records are released."

Kohberger is being held without bond in Pennsylvania, and will be held without bond in Idaho once he is returned, Thompson said on Friday.