Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Family Make Statement

The family of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect who was charged with murdering four University of Idaho students, has released a statement saying that they care deeply for the victims, and will continue to love and support their son.

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin posted the statement from Kohberger's family to Twitter on Sunday.

The family's statement said, "First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them."

It continued: "We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions."

Police took 28-year-old Kohberger into custody at his parent's home in Chestnuthill Township, Pennsylvania, on December 30. He is charged with the murders of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in mid-November.

Police believe that Kohberger broke into the students' shared living space "with the intent to commit murder" before traveling cross-country to visit his parents in Pennsylvania, where he was ultimately arrested.

