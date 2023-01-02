Who is Katherine Ramsland? Serial Killer Expert Who Taught Bryan Kohberger

The man arrested on charges of murdering four University of Idaho students was reportedly once taught by Katherine Ramsland, a renowned expert on serial killers.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning at his parent's house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, authorities said—almost seven weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found dead in a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13.

Kohberger is a Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, located about nine miles west of the University of Idaho.

Before moving to Pullman, he received his bachelor's degree from DeSales University in Pennsylvania 2020 and completed a master's degree in June 2022, the university said in a statement on Friday.

At the university, Kohberger was reportedly taught by Ramsland, a forensic psychologist who has spent decades studying serial killers.

She has not made any public comments since Kohberger's arrest. "I'm making no media statements at this time," she told Newsweek on Monday.

Ramsland, Ph.D., is a professor and assistant provost at DeSales University. She came to the university "specifically to teach forensic psychology, focusing on her field of expertise—extreme offenders," according to her biography on the university's website.

"Having experienced the excitement of forensic psychology, she hopes to show students how to find and prepare for its many opportunities."

According to the page, courses she teaches at the university include Forensic Psychology, Psychological Sleuthing, Dangerous Minds and Behavioral Criminology.

Ramsland holds a master's degree in forensic psychology from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, a master's in clinical psychology from Duquesne University, a master's in criminal justice from DeSales University, and a Ph.D. in philosophy from Rutgers University, according to her biography on the Psychology Today website.

She writes the "Shadow Boxing" blog for the website, which is described as one that "probe the mind's dark secrets."

Ramsland has published over a thousand articles and authored 69 books including The Mind of a Murderer and How to Catch a Killer. She also worked with BTK serial killer Dennis Rader to co-write Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer.

She has appeared in hundreds of crime documentaries and consulted for television shows including CSI and Bones.

Federal and state investigators are combing through Kohberger's background, financial records and communications as they work to determine a motive for the killings, a law enforcement official recently told The Associated Press. Investigators are interviewing people who knew Kohberger, the official said.

Citing Idaho law, authorities have said they cannot discuss details such as what led them to Kohberger as the suspect until he is extradited to Idaho and court records are unsealed.

He is being held without bond in Pennsylvania, and will be held without bond once he is brought back to Idaho, authorities said.