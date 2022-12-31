Idaho Murders Timeline: The Crime That Rocked America

Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students who were killed in the early hours of November 13.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death at a shared student house, in the Idaho town of Moscow.

Before Kohberger's arrest the police received criticism, including from the family of one of the victims, for the progress of their investigation and the amount of information provided.

Newsweek has gone through the timeline of a crime that shocked America, and the response from investigators.

Saturday, November 12

In the evening Goncalves and Mogen went to the Corner Club, a bar on 202 North Main Street, while Kernodle and Chapin, who were in a relationship, went to a college party at the Sigma Chi house.

Sunday, November 13

After leaving the club Goncalves and Mogen were pictured by the Grub truck, a mobile outlet from which they ordered food, at 1:41 a.m, before arriving home in a private vehicle at 1:56 a.m, according to police.

Kernodle and Chapin returned from their party at around 1:45 a.m. Between 2:26 a.m. and 2:44 a.m. Goncalves made repeated attempts to call an ex-boyfriend, who police eliminated as a suspect, according to her sister.

Between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. the four students were attacked in their beds with a fixed bladed weapon. Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle lived at the property while Chapin was staying the night with his girlfriend. Two other female students in the house slept through the attack and were unharmed.

At 11:58 a.m. one of the two surviving students called 911 to report an unconscious person. After officers arrived they discovered the four bodies.

Monday, November 14

The identity of the four murder victims is confirmed by Moscow Police in a statement, while Moscow Mayor Art Bettge condemned the "senseless acts of violence."

Police said they did "not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation."

Tuesday, November 15

Police release another statement, describing the incident as an "isolated, targeted attack," and saying there was "no imminent threat to the community at large."

Wednesday, November 16

Moscow Police Chief James Fry held his first press conference on the case, during which he backtracked on earlier police claims there was no danger to the wider community.

He commented: "We do not have a suspect at this time and that individual is still out there. We cannot say there is no threat to the community, and as we have stated, please stay vigilant."

Monday, November 21

Moscow Police say there is no link between the murders and a dog that was found dead and skinned, on October 21.

The department said: "Detectives are aware of a Latah County Sheriff's Office incident of the report of a skinned dog and have determined it is unrelated to this incident."

Wednesday, November 30

Police release a list of people who had interacted with the victims, but were not being treated as suspects. These included the two surviving roommates, Goncalves and Mogen's driver and a man the pair were seen speaking to by the Grub truck.

Monday, December 5

Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, criticized the police over their investigation and the amount of information they were providing to the victims' families.

Speaking to Fox News he said: "They've messed up a million times. But I don't get to say that because what experience does Steve have? He doesn't know. He's just a dad who woke up one day and had his life turned upside down."

The Goncalves family would later hire an attorney to help manage their dealings with police.

Wednesday, December 7

Police say they want to speak to the driver of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, which was seen near the crime scene in the early hours of November 13.

They said: "Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case."

Monday, December 12

During another interview with Fox News Steve Goncalves said the police were "cowards," for not providing more information about the attack, and said the wounds on his daughter were "not even close to matching" those on at least one other victim.

Friday, December 30

Police arrest Kohberger near Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Washington State University graduate student is accused of four first degree murders and burglary.

At a press conference Moscow police chief James Fry said: "We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes and I do believe our community is safe, but we still need to be vigilant."

Moscow police have been contacted for comment.