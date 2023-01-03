Everything Bryan Kohberger Has Said About Idaho Murders

Since his arrest in the University of Idaho murders case, suspect Bryan Kohberger has made limited statements about the case, with most coming from his lawyer.

On December 30, law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania arrested Kohberger in connection with the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho Students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.

According to the Moscow Police Department in Idaho, Kohberger was arrested on charges including four counts of murder in the first degree as well as one count of felony burglary "for entering a residence with the intent to commit murder."

Kohberger is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, where he is likely to waive his extradition and be transported to Idaho, where he is currently charged.

According to Brian Entin of NewsNationNow, one of the first comments Kohberger reportedly made came shortly after he was arrested.

"I am told when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody—he 'asked if anyone else was arrested.' I'm told he had a 'quiet, blank stare,'" Entin tweeted. Newsweek has been unable to independently verify these comments.

On January 1, Kohberger's public defender, Jason LaBar, issued a statement saying that his client was "shocked a little bit," and planned to waive his extradition.

"Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible," the statement said. "Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence...He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise— not tried in the court of public opinion."

Kohberger's family also issued a statement on January 1 which said, "First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother.

"We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions," the statement added, according to Entin.

According to a report by Law & Crime Network, while speaking to investigators, Kohberger requested an attorney and stopped answering questions when asked specifically about the Idaho murders.

One of Kohberger's neighbors in Pullman, Washington, Gaurav Narang recently spoke with KCPQ and said, "He would talk about why people commit crime, what is the key reason behind crime and how people think while committing them...He wanted to study why people commit crime and what is the role of police as a guardian, or should it be as an enforcer. He would talk about that."

While speaking with NBC News on Tuesday, LaBar said that Kohberger's family doesn't believe that he is the perpetrator. "They're obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they're just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss," LaBar said.

"He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes...Those were his words. He's been very easy to talk to. Actually, he's in a calm demeanor," LaBar added.

During an interview with ABC News this week, LaBar said that he was told by Kohberger that this case "will be a long process."