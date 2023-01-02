Bryan Kohberger Was 'Mean,' Wanted to Be Seen as Dominant: Childhood Friend

A childhood friend of Bryan Kohberger described the suspect in the University of Idaho killings as "mean" in high school.

The friend, identified only as Thomas, told ABC News that the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students was eager to be viewed as dominant.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student and Washington State University (WSU) teaching assistant, was arrested this past Friday on a fugitive from justice warrant while visiting his parents in Chestnuthill Township, Pennsylvania. He is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

"He would grapple me and put me in headlocks and arm bars and stuff like that," Thomas said.

Others who knew or communicated with Kohberger during his graduate studies have come forward in the days following his arrest. ABC News reported that the police department in Moscow, Idaho, where the four students lived in an off-campus house, received over 400 additional tips once his name became public.

Gaurav Narang, a computer science and engineering graduate student at WSU in Pullman, Washington, had been Kohberger's apartment neighbor since around August. The pair conversed occasionally via text or on the stairs near Kohberger's second-floor dwelling.

Narang told Seattle TV station KCPQ that he was "shocked" when he heard the news, saying Kohberger was "a very talkative and friendly person."

"He would talk about why people commit crime, what is the key reason behind crime and how people think while committing them," Narang said. "He wanted to study why people commit crime and what is the role of police as a guardian, or should it be as an enforcer. He would talk about that."

Narang also said Kohberger had mentioned a planned trip home in December for the holidays. Narang knew he drove a white Hyundai Elantra but never thought anything of it in relation to his neighbor and the investigation. Images had been posted online of an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra seen in Eugene, Oregon, that looked similar to the photos released by police in Moscow.

Benjamin Roberts, a graduate student studying criminology at WSU, told TV network NewsNation he recalled that Kohberger was often stressed and exhausted.

"Bryan seemed like he was on the knife's edge between exhaustion and worn out, and at the time it was extremely difficult to tell which was which.... I did notice he was showing up to class a little late sometimes. He always had a coffee in hand, he always seemed to be just perpetually exhausted," Roberts said.

As for his personality and demeanor, Roberts said, "he had to make absolutely sure you knew he was smart, he had this intellectual capacity," Roberts said.

After his arrest, Kohberger's family put out a statement that said in part: "First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them."

Kohberger's attorney, chief public defender Jason LaBar, said in a statement that his client "is eager to be exonerated."